BONDUELLE - Monthly Statement Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BONDUELLE
Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
A French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)
MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL
ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY
| Date of the latest information
| Total number of shares forming capital
| Number of voting rights
|
31.12.2023
|
32 630 114
|
Theoretical Total
52 380 837
Actual Total*
51 798 642
*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights
Attachment
Monthly disclosure of the shares and voting rights 2023.12.31
