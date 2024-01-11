               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Declaration Of Number Of Voting Rights


1/11/2024 11:46:41 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares 1 Total number of voting rights
12/31/2023 262,769,869 Theoretical number of voting rights2: 290,241,859


1 Following the capital increase reserved for employees of the Air France-KLM group completed in December 21, 2023, the company issued 5,716,256 new shares. The number of shares making up the Company's share capital thus increased from 257,053,613 shares to 262,769,869 shares.
2 The theoretical voting rights include all voting rights, including double voting rights.

Attachment

  • PR voting rights_31 Dec_VA

