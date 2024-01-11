Improved Beauty Cream Enhances Prevention Of Stretch Marks, Scars, Cracked Skin, And Other Skin-Related Ailments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Susan B. of Myrtle Beach, SC is the creator of the Healing Remedy, a cream designed to help reduce the chance of developing stretch marks, flaky and cracked skin, and more. The cream helps offer relief to dry skin, reducing discomfort throughout the day. Users can apply the cream once or twice per day to affected areas for moisturizing and hydrating skin on any area of the body. The cream is comprised of Vitamin E, Coco butter, unrefined Shea Butter, cetyl alcohol, methylparaben, propylene glycol, propylparaben, purified water, sodium lauryl sulfate, and stearyl alcohol, aloe vera, and an infused, pleasant scent.Various factors contribute to the demand for skincare products like the Healing Remedy, including a focus on skincare, body positivity, and the desire to address specific skin concerns. The broader skincare and beauty industry experiences substantial year-over-year growth, and consumers are increasingly interested in products that address specific skin concerns, including stretch marks, scars, and cracked skin.Products targeting stretch marks are often popular among pregnant women and those undergoing postpartum care. Many skincare products in this category are formulated to help prevent the appearance of stretch marks associated with pregnancy. Further, scar treatment creams are sought after for various reasons, including post-surgery care, injury recovery, and the reduction of acne scars. Products often contain ingredients believed to promote wound healing and minimize scar visibility. The market for these products is not limited to specific regions but is rather a global phenomenon. Brands and products from various countries cater to a diverse range of consumer preferences and skincare needs.Dr. Susan filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Healing Remedy product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Healing Remedy can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

