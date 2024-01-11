Global Home Care Packaging Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Home Care Packaging Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Home Care Packaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the home care packaging market size is predicted to reach $181.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The growth in the home care packaging market is due to increasing health awareness. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest home care packaging market share. Major players in the home care packaging market include Amcor PLC, Sonoco Products Company, Ball Corporation, Resources Planning Consultants Group, Winpak Ltd., AptarGroup Inc.

Home Care Packaging Market Segments

.By Packaging Type: Bottles And Containers, Metal Cans, Cartons And Corrugated Box, Pouches And Bags, Other Packaging Types

.By Material: Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass

.By Product: Dishwashing, Insecticides, Laundry Care, Toiletries, Polishes, Air Care, Other Products

.By Geography: The global home care packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Home care packaging refers to a package delivered to someone in need that includes food, clothing, or other basics, usually employed for the protection of all household goods and materials. They are produced with stable materials to preserve and safeguard the contents from microbial contamination while maintaining their quality.

The main types of home care packaging are bottles and containers, metal cans, cartons, corrugated boxes, pouches and bags, and others. A bottle is a rigid or semi rigid container with a small neck that is typically used to carry liquids and semi liquids. To protect the contents from spillage, evaporation, or contact with foreign chemicals, it generally features a tight-fitting stopper or cap. The material used in home care packaging is plastic, paper, metal, and glass that can be used in dishwashing, insecticides, laundry care, toiletries, polishes, air care, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Home Care Packaging Market Characteristics

3. Home Care Packaging Market Trends And Strategies

4. Home Care Packaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Home Care Packaging Market Size And Growth

......

27. Home Care Packaging Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Home Care Packaging Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

