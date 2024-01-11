Alternate Windmill Design Helps Improve Power Generation Of Vertical Windmills And Reduce Stress On Its Structure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Jeffrey S. of Layton, UT is the creator of the Wind Shifting Windmill, a two-part windmill designed to increase wind speed with stationary blades by shifting wind from one side of the vertical windmill to the opposite. Wind on the side that causes resistance is blocked to improve efficiency of power generation. The improved design allows vertical windmills to compete with horizontal windmills and maintain the same strengths by reducing stress on the windmill while increasing power to offer an efficient form of renewable energy. The outer design of each windmill with stationary blades may be custom designed to fit a variety of vertical windmill designs.The most common type of wind turbine is the horizontal-axis wind turbine (HAWT). In an HAWT, the rotor shaft is positioned horizontally, parallel to the ground. The blades spin around a horizontal axis, facing into the wind. This design is widely used for large-scale wind farms and is the more traditional and recognizable wind turbine design. Vertical-axis wind turbines (VAWT) have the rotor shaft oriented vertically, perpendicular to the ground. The blades rotate around a central vertical axis. VAWTs come in various designs, such as Darrieus, Savonius, and helical designs.Advantages of the vertical windmill design like a simpler and more robust configuration and easier installation are significant enhancements over the horizontal design; however, vertical windmills typically offer lower efficiency and create higher torque variations that can affect the lifespan of windmill components. The Wind Shifting Windmill aims to solve these issues and normalize the installation of vertical windmills to save on manufacturing costs while driving the windmill industry forward.Jeffrey was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Wind Shifting Windmill product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Wind Shifting Windmill can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

