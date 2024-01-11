Set Out On A Self-Reflective Odyssey: Revealing A World Of Inequity And Its Most Affected

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall

John W. Roberts authors a book that addresses the stark and unforgiving truths surrounding the presence of injustice

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dive headfirst into a world of injustice in John W. Roberts' thrilling new release, "With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall ". Robert's novel vividly captures the heart-wrenching transformation of an innocent Black man, Quentin Marshall, who finds himself wrongly accused of heinous crimes. The narrative unravels against the backdrop of a time marred by systemic racism in a fictional South Carolina town during the late 1950s and early 1960s.Despite Quentin's vehement claims of innocence, the prejudiced legal system swiftly propels him into a trial that culminates in his conviction and the harrowing imposition of the death penalty through the electric chair. "With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall" provides not just a simple retelling of an unjust conviction but also serves as a gripping and instructive warning.The book illuminates the corrosive influence of systemic racism, even on individuals with the most noble of intentions. Through its narrative, readers gain a profound understanding of how deeply ingrained prejudice and discrimination can lead to devastating consequences, turning innocent lives into victims of an unjust system.“I am not sure why this book is not leading in its category, but what I know is that it is rare to find such a book,” Roberts tells an emotionally stirring story by presenting it through the perspectives of well-developed and authentic characters in a true-to-life environment.“With Eyes Wide Open is an exceptional work of historical fiction with the power to spark essential conversations about race, history, justice, and the ongoing struggle for equality. It redefines the true meaning of facing overwhelming odds as an individual,” Kibetious, a purchaser of books from Amazon and a reader, claims in his review.Roberts' work not only sheds light on the injustices of the past but also serves as a stark reminder of the enduring importance of addressing systemic racism and its destructive impact on society. It's a poignant exploration of the challenges faced during that era and a call for continued vigilance against prejudice and injustice.Get in touch with John W. Roberts' literary work, "With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall" through Amazon and other leading online bookstores. Don't miss the chance to secure a copy today and embark on a journey toward a deeper understanding of the complexities of society.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

