Zeva Amplifies Market Presence By Appointing Industry Expert Ella Schwartz As Vice President Of Professional Services

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zeva Incorporated , a leading innovator in cybersecurity solutions for federal agencies and commercial entities, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ella Schwartz as Vice President of Professional Services. Schwartz brings extensive knowledge in Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM), enhancing Zeva 's dedication to advancing cybersecurity standards.Schwartz's new role will focus on the augmentation of engagement management and the delivery of services, guiding Zeva toward new horizons in business development and proposal strategy. Her established track record of leadership and in-depth technical insight is expected to catalyze Zeva's commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service and achieving rapid business growth."Ella Schwartz joining our team marks a significant milestone for Zeva's journey. Her expert grasp on ICAM and PKI, along with her strategic foresight in cybersecurity, positions her as an invaluable leader in our ranks," expressed Jihan Andoni, CEO of Zeva Incorporated. "Her expertise will be crucial as we continue to innovate and provide groundbreaking solutions in the face of complex cyber threats."Reflecting on her appointment, Schwartz stated, "Aligning with Zeva underscores my dedication to advancing cybersecurity initiatives across various industries. Zeva stands out in the market, poised to extend our influence on global cybersecurity practices. I am excited to leverage my expertise in ICAM and PKI to enhance our services and help secure the digital frameworks of our clientele."Schwartz's distinguished career, including her tenure as Director of Professional Services and Global Operations at Entrust, is characterized by transformative leadership, fostering environments of growth, innovation, and a client-focused ethos. As a respected thought leader, her strategic advice is sought after in federal and commercial domains, solidifying her status as a trusted advisor.An award-winning author, guest lecturer, and advocate for STEM education, Schwartz continues to inspire future generations, particularly women, to explore science and technology.Zeva Incorporated is an ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000-1, CMMI Level 3, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with a long-standing 18-year pedigree in identity and applied cryptography, with Contractor Performance Assessment Report (CPAR) ratings of "Exceptional" for its Federal prime contracts. Zeva prides itself in working on many highly visible programs across the U.S. Federal Government supporting customers such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Department of Treasury, Department of Veterans Affairs, Intelligence Community, and others.Recent news announcementsFor more information please contact us at ... or +1 (888) ZEVAINC

