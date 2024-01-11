Affine Inc. To Showcase Its Revolutionary Retail AI Solutions At The NRF 2024 Convention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK

, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affine Inc, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions, is geared up to participate at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show convention in New York, to be held from January 14th-16th 2024. The Expo is a premier global event attended by distinguished professionals and leaders of the retail sector. Affine will showcase its custom retail offerings and Generative AI product suite to the participants at the NRF event.

Mr. Vineet Kumar, CEO, Affine Inc.

Continue Reading

Custom retail AI offerings from Affine help solve complex and relevant problems faced across departments such as supply chain, merchandising, sales, store ops – and more. Some of their flagship customer AI solutions for the retail industry include a demand forecasting engine, an ML-powered customer data platform, and clearance pricing optimization,

to name a few. Additionally, Affine will demonstrate its Generative AI product

suite, covering areas such as a personalization engine for specialty retail, LLM (Large Language Models)-powered contract management system, and customer reviews summarization for the e-commerce industry. Their team of experts will provide in-depth demonstrations, showcasing the unique benefits of their retail technology and Generative AI offerings.

Mr. Vineet Kumar, CEO, Affine Inc.,

a prominent leader in the field of AI and decision science, expressed enthusiasm about the company's participation at NRF: "We are thrilled to participate at the NRF 2024 retail convention and showcase our retail AI and ML capabilities. We believe that our cutting-edge offerings will help our clients stay ahead of the competition in a rapidly evolving retail industry."



Mr. Ashish Maheshwari, CRO, Affine Inc.,

who will also be present at the NRF convention, echoed similar sentiments, claiming, " Both our custom solutions and generative AI offerings will enable retailers to streamline operations, enhance the customer experience-and achieve remarkable business outcomes ."

Affine Inc. will present its revolutionary solutions at Booth #1847 from 14th to 16th January 2024 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

About Affine Inc:

Affine is a leading AI & ML Solutions company, enabling global enterprises to affect their transformation and innovation by leveraging the unique trifecta of AI, Data-Engineering, and Cloud. Affine's offerings cover end-to-end capabilities, spanning modern data engineering to core AI and scalable cloud deployment across North America, Europe, and Asia. It combines the hyper-convergence of AI, Data-Engineering, and Cloud with its deep industry knowledge, particularly in Retail, CPG, Technology, Manufacturing, and Gaming segments. Affine has been a leader in providing AI & ML solutions to Fortune 500 - retail, CPG, and e-commerce companies for over 13 years.

Photo -

SOURCE Affine Inc.