Neoterrex Minerals Inc. Opens The Market

NeoTerrex is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation focused on critical minerals in the province of Quebec. It is developing its Mount Discovery property, a rare earths asset in the low-risk mining district with excellent existing infrastructure.

( MENAFN - PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mathieu Stephens, President and Chief Executive Officer, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") (TSXV: NTX) and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

