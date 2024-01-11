(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Penn., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq - TGAN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Transform will be acquired by Renesas Electronics Corporation (“Renesas”). Transphorm stockholders will receive $5.10 in cash for each share of Transphorm common stock held. The investigation concerns whether the Transphorm Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Renesas is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE - JNPR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Juniper will be acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (“HP”) (NYSE - HPE). HP will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Juniper for $40.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $14.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Juniper Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether HP is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Catskill Hudson Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK - CSKL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Catskill Hudson will be acquired by Hudson Valley Credit Union (“HVCU”). Catskill Hudson will merge with and into HVCU, with HVCU as the surviving institution. Catskill Hudson stockholders will receive $40.50 in cash for each share of Catskill Hudson common stock held, representing aggregate consideration of approximately $28.6 million.

The investigation concerns whether the Catskill Hudson Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether HVCU is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

