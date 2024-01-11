Zeem Solutions Achieves Nearly 10X Growth In 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading EV Charging Infrastructure and Fleet Management Provider Delivered More Than 1 Gigawatt Hour (GWh) of Electricity; Three Seasoned Executives Added to its Leadership Team

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeem Solutions (“Zeem” or the“Company”), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and fleet management provider, achieved a number of significant milestones in 2023 including a substantial increase in EV charging sessions at its Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) depot.

Zeem dispensed over 1 million kilowatt-hours (KWh, equivalent to 1 GWh) of electricity in 2023, enough to support over 50,000 California homes for an average day. The Company delivered approximately 25,000 charging sessions to more than 7,700 vehicles at LAX, one of the nation's busiest airports, compared with 2,700 in 2022.

Zeem also welcomed three experienced executives in 2023 – Eric Back , Chief Operating Officer; Mike Abramson , Chief Financial Officer; and John Meyer , General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer – to support its continuing expansion plans. Zeem serves a wide range of clients including rental car fleets, rideshare EVs, and electric medium and heavy-duty trucks. The Company is actively developing additional facilities in California and nationwide to meet the needs of its growing client base.

“With fleets leveraging our charging infrastructure and access to vehicles near airports and ports, our business model allows fleets to transition much quicker, easier, and with no upfront capital outlay,” said Paul Gioupis , CEO of Zeem Solutions.“The number of clients operating from our facility has expanded substantially, including EV rental companies accessing our charging throughout the day, and fleet operators that are now able to actively get ahead of zero-emission deadlines and reach their sustainability goals. We also welcomed several new team members as we prepare for another record-breaking year and aggressive growth.”

Mr. Back has more than 20 years of experience in clean energy, transportation electrification, and engineering, with a strong track record of successfully overseeing major construction and infrastructure deployments, collaborating with developers and utilities to build the necessary electric grid and infrastructure to support the widespread adoption of electric transportation across all fleets.

Mr. Abramson brings 18 years of financial leadership experience to Zeem. His expertise includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of a private equity-backed energy services company, as well as extensive knowledge in investment banking, capital markets, and corporate valuations.

Mr. Meyer joined the company as General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer. He is a seasoned legal professional with 25 years of experience in the renewable energy, telecom, and energy infrastructure sectors. Mr. Meyer's legal expertise includes contract negotiations, project financing, and regulatory affairs.

Operations at Zeem depots includes 24/7/365 valets to rotate and check-in vehicles, which speeds up access to charging and allows Zeem to serve as a seamless extension of their clients' fleet management team. Additional services include on-site charging, parking, security, maintenance, and cleaning for a wide range of EV fleets, including cars, vans, buses, and trucks from Class 1 through 8. This comprehensive solution often enables fleet operators to transition to EVs at a lower total cost compared to traditional gas or diesel fleets when combined with public incentives.

“It is exciting to see the rapid increase in utilization at Zeem's facilities by fleets making the EV transition,” said Jake Erhard , Partner and Head of ESG at ArcLight Capital Partners LLC , which committed $50 million to Zeem in 2022 through one of its investment funds.“The environmental and social impacts of the company's operations are truly significant, and we see Zeem as furthering ArcLight's strategy of making tactical, scalable investments leveraged to the electrification mega trend. Importantly, ArcLight and Zeem are actively advancing exciting new infrastructure deployments co-located with our existing electric power and real estate assets.”

About Zeem Solutions

Zeem Solutions offers charging, parking, fleet management services, and electric vehicle leases that enable commercial fleets to transition to the zero-emission future easily and affordably. We build and operate zero-emission vehicle depots and customer-located charging facilities for commercial fleets throughout the country near ports, airports, and warehousing & distribution centers. With Zeem, fleets of all sizes can choose the exact class and configuration of vehicle they need and drive it under an all-in lease that includes supervised overnight charging, regular maintenance and cleaning, secure parking, and 24/7/365 operations at conveniently located mobility hubs. Zeem is deploying depots in strategic locations to accelerate fleet electrification and zero-emission mobility, serve as centers of technological innovation, and support the growing clean energy economy. For more information, please visit .

