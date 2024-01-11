Assessment Of The Cleanroom Technology In Healthcare Industry, 2023-2030: Revenue Breakdown By Product, End-Use And Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Technology in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Equipment), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global cleanroom technology in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.58% from 2023 to 2030. Growing compliance with stringent regulatory standards for new product approvals, technological advancements by key players to provide customized services to manufacturing companies, and an increase in awareness about contamination-free products coupled with growing demand in biopharmaceutical and pharma companies to develop high-quality products are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Market Dynamics

Cleanroom is essential in several industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and electronics manufacturing. The advancement of cleanroom technology is a result of the growing demand for contamination-free production and the stringent regulations set by regulatory bodies. In recent years, the market for cleanroom technology in healthcare has witnessed significant growth, and it is expected to continue in the coming years.

With the integration of robotics, cleanrooms can operate with minimal human intervention, reducing the risk of contamination. The use of automation and robotics in cleanrooms also leads to increased efficiency and productivity, resulting in higher-quality products. In addition, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in cleanroom technology is also gaining momentum, as it enables real-time monitoring and control of the cleanroom environment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on market. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of maintaining a clean and sterile environment in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices industries, where contamination is a major concern. The pandemic has also increased the demand for cleanroom technology in the production of medical equipment, such as ventilators, masks, and personal protective equipment (PPE). These factors have positively impacted the market growth.

Cleanroom Technology in Healthcare Market Report Highlights

The market is projected to witness significant growth by 2030, owing to the rapidly increasing incidence of healthcare-acquired Infections (HAIs)

In terms of product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to growing advancements in pharmaceutical cleanroom technology, both in terms of technicality and regulations

In terms of end use, the pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2022. The growth is due to stringent regulations regarding the approval of pharmaceutical products, which has increased demand for cleanroom technology North America dominated the market for cleanroom technology and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to the proper healthcare infrastructure in the region and the local presence of key pharmaceutical players Companies Profiled

Cleanroom Air Products

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

DuPont

Terra Universal, Inc.

Labconco

Clean Room Depot

ICLEAN Technologies

Abtech Exyte GmbH Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

