Robb Creary Joins Castlebay Companies As Director, Canadian Operations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla. and TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CastleBay Companies (CastleBay) is pleased to announce the addition of Robb Creary as Director of Canadian operations based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



“Robb brings a wealth of expertise in the Guidewire cloud space, as well as deep roots in the Canadian property and casualty marketplace; two areas which we have targeted for growth in 2024,” said George Grieve, CEO of CastleBay.“Robb has the 'can do' attitude, the drive, and the in-depth knowledge to assist our current clients and help us win new ones. We are delighted to have him join CastleBay.”

Creary's extensive property and casualty (P&C) systems background and his experience in the Canadian insurance market make him the perfect person to lead CastleBay's Canadian operations and business development. His familiarity with Guidewire will add further strength to CastleBay's formidable Guidewire marketing, delivery, and cloud services teams.

“I am pleased to join a long-standing Guidewire partner where I can utilize my recent cloud migration experience and provide CastleBay with a dedicated, local Canadian presence,” said Creary.“CastleBay has an excellent reputation for looking after its clients, a stable and establish management team, and a stellar reputation in the Guidewire community. I look forward to adding my energy and experience to their already extensive corporate resume.”

CastleBay Companies, including CastleBay Consulting, CB Technology Services, and CastleBay InfoTech, offer high-impact, business-technology advisory and implementation services for P&C insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs) of all sizes. CastleBay's typical engagements range from implementation of point solutions to large-scale, enterprise core replacement initiatives. In order to ensure successful engagements, CastleBay maintains strategic partnerships with the industry's leading core administration and emerging technology providers.

For more information about CastleBay's services, contact Don MacFarland at 513-218-2473 or ... .

About CastleBay Companies (CastleBay)

CastleBay Companies were founded in 1998 to provide high-impact consulting services to the insurance market. Services include strategic systems planning and acquisition; quality management; program and project set up, management and assessment; business process and requirements analysis; and related software implementation services. CastleBay's consultants average more than 25 years of insurance industry experience and represent a wealth of experience as executives and officers from world-class vendor and insurance carrier companies. For more information, please visit the CastleBay website at .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

859.803.6597

...