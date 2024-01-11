Happy Neighborhood Project's International Day Of Happiness Celebration: Where Business Meets Bliss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join entrepreneurs globally for HNP International Day of Happiness: Where Business Thrives! Elevate success through joy, networking, and inspiration on March 20

- Mr. Edwin Edebiri, the visionary behind this initiativeSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Happy Neighborhood Project is thrilled to announce the virtual celebration of the International Day of Happiness on March 20. Aligned with the United Nations' declaration, this annual event is the brainchild of our Global Chief Happiness Officer, Edwin Edebiri, designed to bring together a global community of positive entrepreneurs for networking, learning, and spreading happiness.The International Day of Happiness Celebration has quickly become the world's most joyous business event, attracting professionals from diverse industries and niches worldwide. This virtual gathering is a testament to the Happy Neighborhood Project's commitment to fostering connections, knowledge sharing, and a positive business culture.Key Highlights of the International Day of Happiness Celebration:1. Mega Networking: Last year witnessed over 700 attendees, and this year, we aim to surpass that number, targeting over 1,000 entrepreneurs and business professionals from every corner of the globe. The event provides a unique opportunity for participants to connect with like-minded individuals, fostering collaborations and partnerships that transcend geographical boundaries.2. Giveaways: Attendees can look forward to exciting giveaways that add an extra layer of joy to the celebration. The spirit of generosity and camaraderie is at the heart of our International Day of Happiness Celebration.3. Educational Business Speakers: Renowned experts from various backgrounds will share their insights, experiences, and strategies for success. The lineup of speakers is carefully curated to provide valuable knowledge and inspiration, covering a wide range of topics relevant to today's dynamic business landscape.4. Happiness Exercises: Beyond traditional business discussions, the event incorporates happiness exercises to nurture the well-being of attendees. The Happy Neighborhood Project believes that a positive and happy mindset is a catalyst for success in both professional and personal spheres.Mr. Edwin Edebiri, the visionary behind this initiative, expresses his enthusiasm, "The International Day of Happiness Celebration is not just an event; it's a movement. We are creating a global community of entrepreneurs who prioritize happiness, positivity, and collaboration. Together, we can redefine success and build businesses that thrive on joy." Checkout Mr. Edebiri TEDx Talk atJoin us on March 20 for a day of celebration, connection, and inspiration. Register now to secure your spot at the world's happiest business event. Let's make happiness a cornerstone of our success!Event Details:.Date: March 20, 2024.Location: Virtual.Registration:For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Edwin Edebiri, CHO at ...About Happy Neighborhood Project: Happy Neighborhood Project (HNP) is a global initiative committed to creating positive, connected, and thriving communities. Through events, networking opportunities, and educational programs, we inspire individuals and businesses to prioritize happiness and well-being as essential components of success. For more about HNP visit HNPabc

