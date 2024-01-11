Electronic Accessory Interfaces With Teleconferencing Software To Control Program Functions Through Button Shortcuts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lance W. of Prescott Valley, AZ is the creator of the Kinetic VTC, a physical keyboard and/or smartphone application featuring different function keys with icons designed to interact with a video teleconferencing program from a distance. Users can walk around or exercise while still participating in virtual meetings via the keyboard. Several buttons emulate functions on the video teleconferencing software program like microphone functions, muting functions, volume control, meeting and joining keys, and more.The device includes a wristband strap that can secure the keyboard or smartphone around the wrist and arm for easy access. It essentially helps prevent people from being stuck in their chairs for multiple hours per day participating in virtual meetings.Business and software industries are currently leveraging wireless electronics for better monitoring, control, and optimization of processes through multiple different applications. The emergence of different software platforms, like teleconferencing applications, facilitated the development and management of connected devices and their interactions with these types of software programs.As people seek to create professional or personalized virtual meeting environments due to a significant increase in people working from home, there is an increasing interest in accessories like the Kinetic VTC that interface with software like a teleconferencing program. Given the dynamic nature of technology markets, the Kinetic VTC could be a significant enhancement to any electronic accessory manufacturer's product line.Lance filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Kinetic VTC can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...