(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AGBO's 'Russo Brothers Italian American Filmmaker Forum' Presents Inaugural Renaissance Award to Louis D'Esposito

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGBO announced today that Louis D'Esposito will be presented with the inaugural award at the Russo Brothers' Italian American Filmmaker Forum Event on January 18th. The "Renaissance Award" is a distinguished honor to celebrate the outstanding contributions to Italian American heritage and the entertainment industry. This is the first annual event for the Russo Brothers' Italian American Filmmaker Forum (RBIAFF).

The RBIAFF hosts an annual filmmaker fellowship program in collaboration with the Italian Sons and Daughters of America (ISDA.) This program offers production grants to emerging filmmakers who seek to develop and create stories for the screen that illuminate aspects of the Italian American experience. The top 5 applicants who receive the grant will create a short film based on a submitted concept, and a winning film will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of executives at AGBO and leadership at the ISDA. Applications for the RBIAFF grant will open on February 1, 2024.

Louis D'Esposito, Co-President of Marvel Studios and esteemed producer, has made a significant impact in his over three decade career in the entertainment industry. Under his stewardship, Marvel Studios has carved an impressive path, boasting 33 films that collectively have grossed nearly $30 billion worldwide, including ten that have achieved the billion-dollar milestone. Monumental accomplishments such as "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War," both of which were directed by the Russo Brothers and co-written by AGBO Co-Presidents of Story Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, have surpassed the two-billion-dollar mark, solidifying Marvel's monumental impact on the cinematic landscape.

"We're greatly privileged to honor our esteemed friend, Louis D'Esposito, for his remarkable contributions. His tireless dedication to preserving and promoting Italian American culture profoundly resonates with us and perfectly aligns with the Filmmaker Forum's commitment to cultural preservation through storytelling and film," stated Anthony and Joe Russo.

The event will bring together industry luminaries, community leaders, and champions of Italian American heritage. The celebration also reflects AGBO's core values, as reflected in the AGBO Foundation's dedication to fostering creativity, advancing education, and supporting communities in need, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to contribute to a meaningful narrative of cultural enrichment and philanthropy.

ABOUT AGBO FOUNDATION

The AGBO Foundation is a philanthropic initiative committed to harnessing the transformative power of storytelling, media, and the arts to inspire meaningful change.

ABOUT AGBO

AGBO is an Academy Award-Winning independent studio focused on developing and producing intellectual property universes spanning film, TV, gaming, and publishing. Founded in 2017 by award-winning and record-breaking directors Anthony and Joe Russo, AGBO's mission is to innovate and advance the next generation of storytelling to entertain and inspire worldwide audiences. AGBO's recent productions include the Academy Award-Winning Best Picture film "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Netflix's "Extraction 2," and "The Gray Man," Amazon thriller series "Citadel."

SOURCE AGBO