Washington Poison Center Launches Story Contest For Students

The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's free service for medical advice on poisoning and drug overdoses, is launching its 18th annual Poison Prevention Contest for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade. In a departure from the artwork submissions of the past seventeen years, this year's contest invites students to submit short stories on household poisoning scenarios, poison prevention strategies, and WAPC's role in ensuring everyone's safety.

"As we launch our 18th Poison Prevention Contest, we recognize the dynamic nature of household poisoning," states Dr. Scott Phillips, Executive and Medical Director of the WAPC. "Children face an evolving array of potential poison risks at home, including medications, chemicals, plants, alcohol, and drugs-even common toys can lead to poison exposures. All of these exposures can be prevented through simple strategies. By moving from artwork to stories, we hope to increase dialogue about common household hazards, and encourage children to apply safety strategies to everyday life."

The WAPC will transform the winning story into an animated video released during National Poison Prevention Week, March 17-23, 2024. The winner will also receive a class party and special classroom visit from Mr. Yuk, an iPad or $300 gift card to a bookstore, and a visit with their local legislators.

The contest is open to all Washington students in Kindergarten through 8th grade. Students may be home schooled or enrolled in private or public school. Story submissions are due by February 4, 2024. Click here for contest information and resources, including free, pre-built curriculum on poison safety. Email [email protected] with any questions.

About the WAPC: The Washington Poison Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit mandated by Washington State to deliver poison and drug exposure-related medical advice and education to community members, first responders, and healthcare providers. WAPC provides medical advice through a 24/7/365 free telephone line staffed by specially trained pharmacists, nurses, and physician medical toxicologists. WAPC also provides free programs to educate local communities on poison safety, prevention, and harm reduction.

