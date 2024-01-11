Dental Obturators Market To Reach $543.8 Million By 2030, Driven By Technological Advances And Rising Oral Health Awareness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Obturators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Surgical Obturators, Interim Obturators, Definitive Obturators), End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global dental obturators market size is expected to reach USD 543.8 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. The market experiences growth driven by an increasing prevalence of dental disorders and continuous technological advancements within the dental industry. Simultaneously, a rising consumer demand for optimal dental treatments propels market expansion. As per the Global Oral Health Status Report published by the World Health Organization in November 2022, a significant oral disease burden affects 45% or 3.5 billion people globally. Three-quarters of those impacted reside in low and middle-income countries.



The report underscores a substantial increase of 1 billion cases of oral diseases over the past 30 years, revealing a pervasive lack of access to preventive and treatment measures. Advancements in manufacturing techniques significantly influence the growth of the market. According to research from the American College of Prosthodontists, obturator prosthesis bases produced through injection molding demonstrate superior intaglio surface trueness compared to traditional compression molding and certain 3D printing methods.

In 2023, the definitive obturators segment dominated the market, accounting for 40.7% of the market share. According to a March 2020 article from the NCBI, incorporating definitive obturators with cast metal frameworks in rehabilitating maxillectomy defects is crucial for enhancing patients' masticatory efficiency, speech clarity, and overall quality of life. This transformative approach positively expands the market, addressing functional and aesthetic challenges associated with oriental communication resulting from maxillary defects.

Dental Obturators Market Report Highlights

In 2023, North America held the largest market share of 43.9%. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about oral health, and a growing aging population contribute to the market's dominance

Based on product, the definitive obturators segment dominated the industry with a revenue share of 40.7% in 2023. The growth of Definitive Obturators is propelled by their substantial contribution to addressing both functional and aesthetic challenges associated with maxillary defects, particularly through integrating cast metal frameworks in maxillectomy defect rehabilitation Based on end-use, the dental clinics segment dominated the market and accounted for a 58.3% share. This is due to shorter waiting times and specialized focus on aesthetics and beauty Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $388.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $543.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Dental Obturators Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising number of dental disorders

3.2.1.2. Continuous technological advancements

3.2.1.3. Growing consumer demand for the best treatments

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Regulatory challenges

3.2.2.2. Privacy and data security concerns

3.3. Dental Obturators Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Dental Obturators Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Dental Obturators Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

Chapter 5. Dental Obturators Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Dental Obturators Market by End-use Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

Chapter 6. Dental Obturators Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization



Dentsply Sirona

Kerr Dental

VDW Dental

META BIOMED

Pac-Dent

DiaDent

Essential Dental Systems

FKG Dentaire

Micro-Mega Obtura Spartan Endodontics

