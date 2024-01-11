Digital Payment Market Projected To Reach US$ 24.31 Trillion By 2030 – New Research Insights On Trends And Global Forecast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Payment Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for digital payment solutions is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.20% from 2023 to 2030 , predicting a surge in market value to reach US$ 24.31 trillion by 2030 .
Market dynamics are influenced by the growing adoption of smartphones, wider internet penetration, innovative payment technologies, and burgeoning e-commerce activities.
Key Highlights of the Digital Payment Market Research
The market is segmented into Digital Commerce, Digital Remittance, and Mobile POS Systems , providing a clear view of where the opportunities lie. Surging growth within the E-Wallet segment stands out, with consumer preference veering towards cashless transactions and a focus on security and convenience. Insight into application areas shows that Banking & Financial Sectors are at the forefront, adopting innovative digital payment solutions at a record pace. Analysis of platform-based market segmentation reveals the dominance of Marketplace Platforms in facilitating a large volume of transactional operations. A comprehensive review of solutions such as Payment Gateways underscores their exponential growth alongside the rise of e-commerce.
The research details the current state of the market across various regions, with a deep dive into countries experiencing rapid transformation and innovation in digital payments. China's digital payment industry is spotlighted as a significant contributor to the global market growth, largely due to the widespread adoption of mobile payment technologies and government initiatives promoting digital financial inclusion.
The report includes a competitive landscape analysis, focusing on key market players that are shaping the future of digital payments. It provides valuable information on the strategic initiatives and market positioning of leading entities including PayPal Holdings Inc., Visa Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, and others.
Industry stakeholders, policy makers, investors, and businesses looking to understand the digital payment market dynamics will find this report indispensable, as it encompasses a rich trove of data, trend analysis, and forward-looking statements.
Detailed Market Segmentation By Segment
Digital Commerce Digital Remittance Mobile POS Systems By Method
Credit Card E-Wallet Debit Card Charge and Deferred Debit Card Bank Transfer By Application
Banking & Financial Sectors Hotels & Restaurants E-Commerce Retail Corporate Sectors Public Sectors Healthcare Transportation & Telecommunication Other applications By Platform
Proprietary Platform Marketplace Platform By Solution
Application Program Interface Payment Gateway Payment Processing Payment Security & Fraud Management Transaction Risk Management Other solutions By Country
North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Rest of the World
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 290
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $9.03 Trillion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $24.31 Trillion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 15.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Profiled
Paypal Holdings Visa Mastercard Amazon Alphabet ACI Worldwide American Express Stripe Fiserv Apple
