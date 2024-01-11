Peapack-Gladstone Bank Appoints Rich Johnston As President, Peapack Capital, A Subsidiary Of Peapack-Gladstone Bank

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDMINSTER, NJ, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Rich Johnston as President, Peapack Capital, a subsidiary of the Bank, which focuses on equipment finance and leasing. Rich is now responsible for overseeing all originations and asset finance transactions from bank lessors, independent lessors, finance companies and intermediaries, in addition to out-bound syndications. Since joining Peapack Capital in 2017, he has played a significant role in the growth of this important business segment.



Mr. Johnston has over 30 years of leasing and structured finance expertise in the origination of middle market and large-ticket asset finance transactions in the primary and secondary syndication markets and on a direct basis. He has a consistent track record as a top performer at all levels of his career in equipment finance. Rich's knowledge and experience in the marketplace gives Peapack Capital a tremendous advantage. Prior to Peapack Capital, Rich served in Capital Markets roles at Sumitomo-Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd., Citizens Asset Finance, AIG Commercial Asset Finance, and Siemens Financial Services, Inc.

Richard earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut and Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Fordham University, New York, NY.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.4 billion as of September 30, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit and for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 ..., (908) 719-6543.

Attachment

PGC