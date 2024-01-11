Harbor Appoints Lisa Ellis-James As President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategy, operations, and change management leader from Boston Consulting Group and Ogletree Deakins joins Harbor executive management team

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harbor, the leading provider of expert services to law firms, corporations, and their law departments, today announced the appointment of Lisa Ellis-James as President. Ellis-James will report to Chief Executive Officer Matt Sunderman, and lead Harbor's global practice groups and key enterprise operations teams, including the talent, IT, integration, and administration departments.Ellis-James was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Ogletree Deakins. Prior to that, she was with Boston Consulting Group for 18 years in roles that included client service and global practice management, as well as firm operations, concluding her time there as a Senior Director leading Global Operational Innovations and as Chief of Staff of its Operations Leadership Team.“Lisa brings a unique blend of leadership experience in professional services as well as the legal industry, and understands what it takes for organizations to change, innovate, and grow,” said Matt Sunderman, CEO, Harbor.“Her strategic insights and operational savvy will help us strengthen collaboration and integration across Harbor, and I'm thrilled to have her on board.”“As a former client, I was always impressed with the high caliber of talent, the spirit of partnership, and the quality of work delivered by this team. The value proposition we now offer as Harbor is unparalleled, as we advise clients on strategy, implement legal technology, support operations, and provide insights about the rapidly changing legal industry,” said Lisa Ellis-James, President, Harbor.“I am impressed with the world-class talent that Harbor has assembled and energized to be part of this growing team.”Other organizational updatesHarbor has made other organizational updates this week on its go-to-market team. Kaye Sycamore has moved into a new role of Chief Revenue Officer, while continuing to lead marketing and brand strategy, reporting to Sunderman.Kevin Clem will continue as Chief Growth Officer, Corporations and Community, while Chris Ryan is elevated to Chief Growth Officer, Law Firms. Together, Clem and Ryan will lead Harbor growth efforts in its two primary markets – corporate law departments, and the law firms that serve them.About HarborHarbor is the preeminent provider of expert services across strategy, legal technology, operations, and intelligence.Our globally integrated team of 650+ strategists, technologists, and specialists navigates alongside our clients – leading law firms, corporations, and their law departments – to provide essential resources and invaluable insights.Anchored in a rich heritage of deep knowledge, steadfast relationships, and mutual respect, our unwavering dedication lies in shaping the future of the legal industry, and fostering enduring partnerships within our community and ecosystem.

