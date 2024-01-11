Enterprise Software Sales Veteran Frank Iannotti Joins The ARCOS Executive Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New CSO brings deep experiences in enterprise resource management, modern cloud technologies , and Fortune 500 workforce management software to ARCOS

- Odus Wittenburg, CEOCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ARCOS® LLC , a leader in workforce management solutions for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries, today announced the appointment of Frank Iannotti as Chief Sales Officer. Iannotti joins ARCOS at a critical inflection point for its utility customers where his deep experiences in enterprise resource management, modern cloud technologies , and Fortune 500 workforce management software will further accelerate market growth and value to customers as the industry enters the energy transition at full speed while contending with climate change.“It's an honor to join a team that has made great strides in the market and whose mission is to serve customers who literally power our modern way of life, energize new communities, and get the lights back on for critical services following storms," commented Iannotti.“I look forward to driving value and new capability for all of our markets, especially for power utilities where there is such an opportunity to modernize system recovery and construction, advance safety, and empower the new digital-first workforce.”Utilities face many challenges that create urgency for efficient workforce management, including grid modernization and expansion, high cost of capital, and the intensifying cycle of storm preparation and power restoration. A veteran of the software industry, Iannotti brings a proven sales acceleration process to his new role as CSO drawing on vast experience in workforce and construction management that uniquely position ARCOS to help customers meet their reliability, safety, and cost containment goals for blue sky and emergency operations.Iannotti's 20-year career spans enterprise sales positions for high-growth software and Fortune 500 companies, including Salesforce, SAP, NetSuite, PeopleSoft, and Dunn & Bradstreet. Prior to ARCOS, Iannotti held senior leadership positions with CommerceIQ, FourKites, and Procore.“Frank brings tremendous firepower to ARCOS where his leadership, entrepreneurial spirit and track record of success building and leading high performance sales teams will propel us to new levels of market share,” said ARCOS CEO Odus“Boogie” Wittenburg.“Frank's unique blend of experience spearheading enterprise software sales and intimate technology knowledge in areas relevant to our field mobility solutions pave the way to rapidly deliver more value for customers as utilities reach for tools needed to respond faster to outages and improve their capital execution.”About ARCOS LLCARCOS provides innovative workforce management solutions that help utilities and other critical infrastructure industries manage people, work, and assets in a single platform. ARCOS enables utilities to quickly mobilize personnel for blue and grey sky work, manage native and non-native crews in a single system, and accelerate operations with field mobility tools that deliver real-time situational awareness. More than 250 utilities rely on ARCOS to advance safety, reduce field costs, and improve response times and customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit

