Beyond Fortune: Salvatore Buscemi Unveils The Minds Of The .001% In 'Investing Legacy'

Investing Legacy

Author Salvatore M. Buscemi

The Decimals' Playbook: Salvatore Buscemi's 'Investing Legacy' Reveals the Rules of Wealth Management

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In his latest book, "Investing Legacy : How the .001% Invest," author Salvatore Buscemi takes readers on a captivating journey into the hidden world of investment biases and decision-making processes of the world's wealthiest families, commonly known as the .001 percent.In this revealing exploration, Buscemi reveals the non-quantitative drivers behind investment decisions, exposing the internal struggles, psychological stresses, and non-financial challenges faced by the top .001% of society's wealth bracket – "The Decimals."With a focus on the unique struggles of wealthy individuals and families, Buscemi introduces the term "The Decimals" to highlight the top echelon of society's wealth bracket. He encourages them to rise above their challenges in building a formidable investing legacy and emphasizes the significance of joining networks of like-minded families to navigate common issues, concerns, challenges, and anxieties."Followers are never leaders," says Buscemi. "Your network is a function of your reputation and influence beyond anything financial. If you make the wrong move, your good name and reputation could be at stake."The book not only offers valuable insights for the .001% but also provides critical lessons for individuals navigating financial uncertainties. Buscemi urges readers, regardless of wealth level, to be discerning in financial guidance, avoid echo chambers, and vet advice properly.As market volatility persists, Salvatore Buscemi's wisdom shines through, offering important principles useful for family offices as well as everyday investors. By emphasizing the significance of long-term strategic governance and the dangers of "winging it," the author provides essential guardrails for financial success.Buscemi's unique perspective extends to building networks based on trust, advocating for depth overreach, and warning against the perils of outsourcing judgment to flashy profiles. Buscemi draws on real-world cases, including financial frauds like Bernie Madoff and Enron, to highlight the consequence of legitimacy and transparency in financial dealings."Investing Legacy: How the .001% Invest" is essential for anyone seeking to understand the intricacies of wealth management, build a strong financial identity, and navigate the complexities of today's financial landscape. The book is now available at .For media inquiries, please contact:Heather Bucciano, Media CoordinatorBeverly Hills Publishing...About Salvatore BuscemiSalvatore M. Buscemi, CEO and co-founder of Dandrew Partners brings two decades of successful wealth management expertise spanning real estate, venture capital, and diverse asset classes. His latest book, "Investing Legacy," unveils the investment decisions of the world's wealthiest families. With a respected track record in these areas and special situations, Mr. Buscemi stands as a highly regarded figure in finance.Beverly Hills PublishingTMBeverly Hills PublishingTM is a boutique publishing company serving Thought Leaders, CEOs, and Entrepreneurs who inspire and are disrupting the industry they serve. Beverly Hills PublishingTM is headed up by Andréa Albright who is on a mission to create the next movement for authors and evolve the publishing industry.

