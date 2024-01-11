New Collared Shirt Facilitates Personalized And Stylish Looks Through Application Of Multiple Cuff Links

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Kelvin B. of Stone Mountain, GA is the creator of the Multiple Cuff Link Design, a modified collared shirt that can accommodate multiple cuff links when worn with a sport jacket. The design can be applied on double or barrel cuffs and offers a more unique and fashionable option for those wearing cuff links. The unique design functions as a more secure option compared to single cuff designs and improves the wearer's look and style while offering significant avenues for customization. Users can alter the look of their multiple cuffs to easily achieve a desired style or image.The popularity of cuff links often correlates with broader fashion trends in which formal or semi-formal occasions and professional settings typically drive the demand for these types of accessories. However, casual and contemporary styles may also incorporate cuff links as a stylish accessory to customize the wearer's look. The market for cuff links includes a wide range of materials and designs. Common construction materials include metals like sterling silver, gold, and stainless steel, as well as gemstones and enamel. Design variations can range from classic and understated to bold and eclectic. Regardless of style or preference, cuff links offer a vast number of designs for wearers to personalize their outfits. Incorporating multiple cuff links into a shirt via the Multiple Cuff Link Design could be a new trend starter and significantly increase profits for any fashion industry manufacturer.Kelvin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Multiple Cuff Link Design product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Multiple Cuff Link Design can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

