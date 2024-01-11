North America Confectionery Market Growth Forecast 2023-2030: Consumer Trends Toward Gourmet Offerings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Confectionery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online), By Product Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The confectionery landscape in North America is undergoing significant transformation, characterized by an increased consumer inclination towards premium and gourmet products. A recent market analysis report captures the robust growth trajectory and evolving trends within this sector, with a detailed breakdown of growth forecasts from 2023 to 2030 - 4.4% CAGR is predicted.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the North American confectionery market, highlighting the consumer shift towards high-end chocolates and innovative candy products. This shift is accentuated by the increasing purchasing power, allowing consumers to indulge in luxury confectionery items. The industry is responding to these lifestyle changes with a surge in product diversification, incorporating organic ingredients, unusual fruit flavors, and exotic nuts.

Through an exhaustive analysis, the report pinpoints a notable prevalence of chocolate consumption within the region, especially in Canada where individuals consume an average of 160 chocolate bars per person annually. This marks Canada as a leading nation in chocolate consumption rates, surpassing even the United States. This penchant for confectionery is a pivotal driver for market growth across North America.

Distribution Channels and Product Types

The market segmentation includes data on distribution channels - Offline and Online, as well as a variety of product types:



Chocolate (with subcategories of Milk, Dark, and White)

Mints

Medicated Confectionery

Hard-boiled Sweets

Gums & Jellies

Caramels & Toffees

Fine Bakery Wares Others

The report further segments the analysis based on country-specific data, detailing the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Rest of North America. The forecasts are quantified in both volume (Kilo Tonnes) and revenue (USD Billion/Million), enhancing the report's value to stakeholders and market participants.

Leadership and Growth By Country

Despite strong performances regionwide, the United States remains a dominant force within the North American confectionery market, poised to achieve substantial market value by 2030. Canada's market trajectory indicates a vigorous growth rate, and Mexico also exhibits a promising forecast period growth rate, bolstering the region's cumulative market dynamism.

The report also delves into the strategic profiles of key players in the industry:

Top Contenders in North America Confectionery Market:



Mars, Inc.

Nestle S.A

Mondelez International, Inc.

Ferrero Group

Lindt & Sprungli AG

The Hershey Company (Hershey Trust Company)

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Lotte Corporation

Delfi Limited Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd

