Sheet Face Mask Market Set To Soar Past USD 0.53 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Sheet Face Mask market size is expected to reach USD 0.53 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The innovations in skincare products, rising consumer awareness, convenience and ease of use, beauty and wellness trends, celebrity endorsements, increased disposable income, aging population, customizable skincare solutions, social media influence, natural and organic ingredient demand, urban pollution and skin concerns, online retail and e-commerce growth, expanding beauty and cosmetics industry, are fueling the market's growth.
Westford, USA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Sheet Face Mask market , clean and sustainable formulations, biodegradable and eco-friendly masks, tech-driven skincare innovations, anti-aging and skincare benefits, gender-neutral and unisex options, DIY and at-home masking, ingredient transparency, subscription and personalized masking services, Asian beauty trends, multi-masking techniques, face mask fashion and accessories, CBD-infused masks, virtual try-on tools, wellness and self-care integration, innovative packaging designs, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Sheet Face Mask Market"
A sheet face mask is a thin, pre-cut sheet of fabric that is soaked in a serum containing various skincare ingredients. The sheet mask is applied to the face and left on for a period of time, typically 15-20 minutes. During this time, the serum is absorbed by the skin, delivering the active ingredients to the deeper layers.
Prominent Players in the Sheet Face Mask Market
Amorepacific Corporation The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Kracie Holdings Ltd. BioRepublic Skin Care Luxaderme L'Oréal S.A. Christian Dior SE Sephora Inc. Tonymoly Co. Ltd. Yunos Co. Ltd. Innisfree The Face Shop Lancôme 3LAB ES Cosmetic USA Euro Wipes OEM/ODM Global Cosmetics Star Skin Beauty Group AG Taiki Group Boss Biological Technique Ltd. Decléor S.A. Oskia Skincare REN Clean Skincare Clarins Elizabeth Arden Unilever Procter & Gamble Kao Corporation
Non-woven Fabric Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Non-woven fabrics dominate the global online market as they are cost-effective and widely used due to their ability to hold and deliver skincare ingredients effectively. They are lightweight and offer good absorbency, making them a popular choice for many consumers.
Moisturizing is the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, the moisturizing is the leading segment moisturizing masks are popular because they address a fundamental skincare need. Consumers are often seeking hydration to maintain healthy and radiant skin. These masks are versatile and appeal to a broad audience, making them a consistent driver of sales.
North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements
Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a strong skincare culture, innovative product development, and a focus on beauty and self-care. K-beauty and J-beauty trends have gained international popularity, further fueling the growth of sheet mask consumption.
A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Sheet Face Mask market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Sheet Face Mask.
Key Developments in Sheet Face Mask Market
In April 2023, Japanese beauty brand, Shiseido, announced plans to launch a new line of sheet masks featuring ingredients sourced from Japan. In March 2023, South Korean skincare brand, Innisfree, announced a partnership with online retailer, Amazon, to expand its distribution in the US market. In January 2023, US-based beauty brand, Farmacy, announced a new line of sheet masks featuring hemp-derived CBD oil.
Key Questions Answered in Sheet Face Mask Market Report
What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period? Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?
