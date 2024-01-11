Role-Based Access Control Market To Grow At CAGR Of 11.2% Through 2032 - Growing Trend Of Remote Work Raising Demand For RBAC Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Role-based access control market size from USD 9.2 billion in 2022 to USD 26.5 billion in 10 years. The growth in digitalization drives the market's growth. Also, the need for the role-based access control market is driven by stringent laws about data protection and privacy in Northern America.

Newark, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 9.2 billion role-based access control market will reach USD 26.5 billion by 2032. Role-based access control (RBAC) solutions created specifically for DevOps environments are becoming increasingly popular. These RBAC systems provide comprehensive access controls that align with the continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline and are tailored to meet the dynamic needs of DevOps teams. RBAC for DevOps aims to simplify access management for developers by ensuring they have the right permissions for projects and maintaining strong security protocols. The market is expanding due to the growing popularity of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies in workplaces. RBAC has become an essential tool for controlling access to company assets as employees use their devices more frequently to access them. Regardless of the device used, RBAC solutions enable organizations to control user access based on job roles and responsibilities. This ensures that workers are only given access to the resources required for their jobs, lowering the risk of data breaches from illegal access. As a result, RBAC is becoming a crucial component of many businesses' security plans designed for BYOD deployments.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at:



Key Insights on

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The use of cloud-native RBAC systems designed to satisfy enterprises' growing needs for scalability, flexibility, and remote accessibility is one of the major trends seen in North America. These cloud-specific solutions meet the region's growing demand for scalable access management technologies. Cloud-native RBAC facilitates seamless integration with a range of cloud services, meeting the ever-changing infrastructure requirements of North American businesses and providing safe remote access for geographically scattered personnel.



The core RBAC segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.8 billion.



The core RBAC segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.8 billion. One notable development in Core RBAC systems is the growing use of complex and comprehensive access control policies. Organizations are moving from traditional broad access control to more precise and advanced permission structures. By enabling highly tailored and particular access privileges, this shift strengthens security measures without sacrificing operational efficiency by giving users the precise permissions they need without granting them arbitrary access rights.



The large enterprises segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.3 billion.



The large enterprises segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.3 billion. The integration of RBAC systems made specifically for large enterprises using multiple clouds is one trend worth mentioning. Centralized access control across various clouds is provided via RBAC systems since these companies use a wider range of cloud services and platforms. This trend seeks to guarantee uniform policy enforcement, control access, and streamline user provisioning, all contributing to safe and efficient operations in complex multi-cloud infrastructures.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Helps improve compliance requirements in organizations



Federal, state, and municipal restrictions apply to organizations. Because IT departments and executives control data access and usage, organizations may comply with legal and regulatory requirements for privacy and confidentiality when they have an RBAC system. This is important for financial and healthcare organizations, which handle sensitive data, including PCI and PHI. RBAC provides a way to manage and regulate information access according to an employee's roles and responsibilities. Administrators can monitor which staff members are logging into the system when they do so, what changes they make, and what rights they are granted. Organizations can resolve issues at any moment, which aids in adhering to regulatory standards, including ISO 27001, HIPPA, SOX, and SOC2. All regulatory requirements rely on network visibility to demonstrate that data-sensitive requirements have been addressed by privacy, security, and confidentiality standards.



Restraint: Increased strain on RBAC systems



In small enterprises, providing permissions individually can be less labour-intensive than creating and maintaining roles. Consequently, the RBAC model is only applied after a predetermined threshold of roles and personnel has been met. Role-based access control, however, leads to the creation of several roles in large organizations, which strains the system. A corporation with ten departments and roles will have one hundred distinct groups alone. Furthermore, the organizations' shifting hierarchical structures may impact the access management procedure as roles change. This will probably affect role-based access control solutions adoption during the projected period.



Opportunity: The increasing adoption of cloud technology



The rising use of cloud computing is another factor propelling the RBAC market's expansion. RBAC has become vital for controlling access to cloud-based services and data as more businesses move to the cloud. Organizations can lower the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access by using RBAC to guarantee that only authorized users can access these resources. Additionally, the need for RBAC has grown due to the growing demand for automation across several industries, including IT. RBAC can reduce manual intervention and increase efficiency in access control procedures by streamlining them. As a result, RBAC is becoming a more and more crucial part of identity and access management (IAM) strategy for businesses looking to automate their processes.



For Report Purchase Enquiry:



Some of the major players operating in the role-based access control market are:



● JumpCloud Inc.

● ForgeRock

● SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

● Ping Identity

● Okta

● BeyondTrust Corporation

● Microsoft Corporation

● IBM Corporation

● Amazon Web Services Inc.

● Oracle Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Model Type:



● Constrained RBAC

● Hierarchical RBAC

● Core RBAC



By Organization Size:



● Small and Medium Enterprises

● Large Enterprises



About the report:



The global role-based access control market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: ...

Web: