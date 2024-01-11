Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming February 26, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired VNET Group, Inc. (“VNET” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VNET ) securities between April 8, 2022 and February 15, 2023 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your VNET investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at . You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at ... to learn more about your rights.

In August 2021, VNET's co-founder, Josh Sheng Chen, and his companies entered into a $50.25 million margin loan facility with Bold Ally (Cayman) Limited (“Bold Ally”), pledging all of his shares in GenTao Capital Limited (“GenTao”) and certain companies as collateral (the“Facility Agreement”). Sheng Chen, GenTao, and their affiliates beneficially owned approximately 78.52 million VNET shares.

On February 13, 2023, before the market opened, Bold Ally announced it would exercise its rights under the Facility Agreement following a default by GenTao and was entitled to 48,515,634 Class A ordinary shares (in the form of 8,085,939 American depositary shares, or“ADSs” or“shares”) and 27,757,992 Class B ordinary shares of the Company.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.20, or 3.2% on February 13, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Company's share price continued to decline by $1.09, or 17.8%, over the next consecutive trading session to close at $5.02 per share on February 14, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on February 15, 2023, before the market opened, VNET disclosed that the board of directors had approved and authorized the issuance of up to 555,000 newly created Class D ordinary shares to the Executive Chairman of the Board, and that these shares would be granted a 500-to-1 vote per share power. The Company stated this measure was required in order to“protect the Company's interests and continued stability.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.10, or 2%, to close at $4.92 per share on February 15, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that GenTao was experiencing financial difficulties and was at risk of defaulting on the Facility Agreement; (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial likelihood that Bold Ally would acquire Defendant Sheng Chen's significant ownership stake in VNET; (3) that, to restore Defendant Sheng Chen's voting interest in VNET, the Company would issue newly created shares to Defendant Sheng Chen, diluting investors' interest; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired VNET securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 26, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to ... , or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

...

