DEADLINE ALERT For MVST, EL, BRBS, GM: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST )

Class Period: October 19, 2022 – November 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there was a reasonable likelihood that Microvast would not be awarded the Grant after due diligence was performed; (2) that negotiations had ceased and the Grant rescinded; (3) that the Company misrepresented the nature and profitability of its businesses and partnerships; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL )

Class Period: August 18, 2022 – May 2, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that the Company was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, and increased inventory levels. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed revenue guidance for fiscal 2023.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS )

Class Period: March 10, 2023 – October 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Blue Ridge's financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, Blue Ridge would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM )

Class Period: February 2, 2022 – October 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GM downplayed concerns with its vehicles' airbags and the need to record additional warranty accruals for related product recalls; (2) GM overstated the extent and efficacy of its efforts to analyze defects in its vehicles' airbag inflators; (3) Cruise's AVs and/or AV technology were less safe and well-developed than Defendants had led investors, regulators, and the general public to believe; (4) accordingly, regulatory approval of Cruise's AV products was unsustainable and the prospects for widespread regulatory approval and adoption of Cruise's AV products were overstated; (5) all the foregoing subjected GM to an increased risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, significant legal liabilities, product recalls, and reputational harm; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

