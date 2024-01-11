PSCO Kieffer Paves The Way For Young Sign-Makers With Wisconsin's Youth Apprenticeship Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Welding apprentice in action at our manufacturing facility.

PSCO Kieffer 115,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing in Sheboygan, WI

The YA program provides paid, hands-on work experience alongside related classroom instruction, equipping students with valuable skills and career insights.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PSCO Kieffer , a leading manufacturer of custom signs and displays, is proud to announce its participation in the Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship (YA) program, offering high school juniors and seniors a unique opportunity to explore the exciting world of signmaking.The YA program provides paid, hands-on work experience alongside related classroom instruction, equipping students with valuable skills and career insights. At PSCO Kieffer, two apprentices have been successfully immersed in the signmaking process. Each student indicated their trade of choice, and while that is the primary area they are being mentored, they are also exposed to various other trades to gain exposure to the industry as a whole. Each student learns from experienced professionals, gains exposure to cutting-edge technology, and contributes to the creation of stunning visual displays for brands locally and across the US."We're thrilled to join CESA 5 and the YA program in fostering the next generation of signmaking talent," says Mark McClellan, VP of Operations, PSCO Kieffer. "This program is a win-win – students gain valuable skills and industry experience while we benefit from their fresh perspectives and creative energy. Our ultimate goal is to give students a chance to learn about our trade and offer a career opportunity upon graduation."The YA program directly supports PSCO Kieffer's commitment to fostering a diverse and skilled workforce by providing valuable mentorship and hands-on experience to young signmakers. We actively collaborate with schools to identify promising students and provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. Through personalized guidance and mentorship, our experienced team helps shape students' interests and growth, guiding them toward fulfilling careers in the signmaking field.With nearly 200 students participating in over 170 area businesses across 25 school districts, the YA program is making a significant impact on Wisconsin's workforce. PSCO Kieffer is proud to be a part of this impactful initiative, helping young people discover their passion and prepare for rewarding careers.About PSCO KiefferEstablished in the 1950's as Kieffer & Co. in Sheboygan, WI, PSCO Kieffer has evolved into an industry leader in product innovation and quality craftsmanship. We design, value engineer, manage code review and permitting, fabrication, installation management, and handle maintenance requests as a single-source sign provider. The average team member has been with us for ten years, which means you get centuries of experience from a team passionate about signage and branding programs. Not all signs are created equal, and by selecting PSCO Kieffer as your partner, you get more. We specialize in managing nationwide signage and branding programs and are committed to being an invaluable extension of your team.About PSCO Sign GroupPSCO Sign Group is the parent company of Philadelphia Sign, ID Associates, and PSCO Kieffer. Our organization dates back over 115 years as a privately held family-owned business that understands the sign industry and values making the best decisions for our customers. Combined, we offer 587,000 sq ft of manufacturing facilities to support our customers' needs. PSCO Sign Group has six sign manufacturing facilities and offices in Palmyra, NJ, Pennsauken, NJ, Littleton, MA, Dothan, AL, Palmetto, FL, and Sheboygan, WI. These are complemented by additional sales and service locations nationwide to connect our customer's brand with their audience – globally, regionally, and locally.

