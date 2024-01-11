Lazer Logistics Hits Milestone: Over One Million Zero-Emission Miles and Moves Achieved

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

13M Pounds of Greenhouse gas avoided with Lazer Logistics EV Program

600k Gallons of diesel fuel saved with Lazer Logistics EV program

1300 Vehicles eliminated from the road

Electric Vehicle (EV) Spotter Program: surpassing ONE MILLION zero-emission MILES and MOVES is a testament to Lazer's commitment to sustainability.

- Adam NewsomeALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PRESS RELEASELazer Logistics Hits Milestone: Over One Million Zero-Emission Miles and Moves AchievedLazer Logistics, Inc. (“Lazer Logistics”), the leading provider of outsourced, end-to-end yard management services in North America, is proud to announce a significant sustainability milestone achieved through its industry leading Electric Vehicle (EV) Spotter Program: surpassing ONE MILLION zero-emission MILES and MOVES. This groundbreaking achievement is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation, marking nearly seven years of diligent efforts to lead the industry toward a greener future.Lazer Logistics' First Million Zero-Emission Miles and Moves by the Numbers :- Carbon Footprint Reduction: Over 13 million pounds of CO2 emissions have been prevented, significantly impacting global greenhouse gas reduction efforts.- Operational Efficiency: Lazer's EVs have accumulated more than 400,000 hours of key-on time, demonstrating not only environmental benefits but also the reliability and efficiency of our fleet.- Energy Savings: Lazer's EV program has saved over 600,000 gallons of diesel, showcasing the economic and environmental advantages of transitioning to electric vehicles.- The Lazer Logistics EV program milestone is equivalent to:- The removal of 1,300 cars from the road.- The avoidance of burning 6.6 million pounds of coal.- The growth of over 100,000 tree seedlings for a decade.- The energy equivalent of powering 7,500 homes annually.- Healthier Communities: There have been significant reductions in criteria air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM2.5), and carbon monoxide (CO), leading to cleaner and healthier air quality for Lazer's employees, clients, and communities they serve.“This exciting milestone reflects our steadfast commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while assisting our clients with their sustainability goals. We are thrilled to continue the expansion of our zero-emission fleet and look forward to continuing to lead our industry in sustainable yard management solutions”, said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics.Lazer Logistics remains steadfast in its mission to spearhead sustainable transportation solutions. These achievements reflect our commitment to environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.“Our turnkey, zero tailpipe emission EV solution is unparalleled in the yard management industry, and we could not be prouder of this accomplishment. This milestone is proof positive of our long-standing commitment to responsible business. We thank our forward-thinking, sustainability-oriented clients without whom this milestone would not be possible”, said Chris Bennett, EV Director.For more information about Lazer Logistics and our environmental initiatives, please contact Norman Miglietta at ....Lazer LogisticsFounded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America's largest outsourced end-to-end yard management provider. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer is committed to delivering yard management solutions that make a difference in the world. Their solutions include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With EVs in the market from coast to coast, Lazer operates North America's largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters and is committed to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by simplifying the complicated process through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment, and managing grant programs where applicable.Lazer has operations in over 650 locations with more than 5,600 employees and 9,800 fleet assets– the Company runs over 9 million annual service hours for a diverse set of blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. More info: .

