Waters Edge Assisted Living And Clinton Community Clinic Heading To Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLINTON, MINNESOTA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 23,000 sq. ft. 19 unit assisted living/operating clinic on 7.24± acres along Eli Lake- selling via auction.Waters Edge Assisted Living facility in Big Stone County, is licensed for 22 residents. It shut down in the fall of 2023 for financial reasons. The current license expires on 05-31-2024. The assisted living and clinic will be sold as a package via a Sealed Bid Auction. Sealed Bids are due by Thursday, February 15th at 4:00pm central time. There will be no live auction at the site.The new $5,000,000 facility opened for residents in July of 2021. The attached clinic is an affiliate of Sanford Health and part of Ortonville Area Health Services. Ortonville Area Health Services currently leases the attached full service 1,800 sq. ft. clinic. The clinic is currently in operation and has a lease extending out to 2028. The equipment located in the clinic is not included in the auction and is property of OAHS.The assisted living has 4 types of apartments available: Studio, Deluxe Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom apartments. The large vaulted common areas have vaulted ceilings with hardwood beam accents. The beams are meant to recall the tall open buildings of Clinton's grain milling history. 20-Total Apartments each with emergency call, consist of: 2-2 Bedrooms, 4-Studio Plus, 4-1 Bedroom, 1-1 Bedroom Handicap Accessible, 1-Guest Suite and 8-Studio.There is new low interest government guaranteed financing available to a new owner, with the potential for a loan assumption depending on the type of entity buying.Tyler Maas, Chief Auctionologist with Maas Companies states,“This like-new facility on the water is going to be a great investment for the new owner to purchase at their price!”Potential buyers are encouraged to inspect the property: Tuesday, January 23 & Tuesday, February 6 from 9:00 am-3:00 pm. Other times by appointment or anytime via the Matterport 360 Virtual Tour or Drone Video. Details of the sale are available at the auction website: or by contacting the auction company directly at 507-285-1444.

Tyler Maas

Maas Companies

+1 507-285-1444

email us here