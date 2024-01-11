Media Debuts At Sundance Film Festival Tackling Misinformation & Reputation Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Media: Your reputation is vital to your success.

James Mawhinney, , Founder & CEO Media

Media x Caspian Agency IMPACT Lounge @ Sundance 2024

Media is a revolutionary network that verifies all online profiles and helps users take their reputations into their own hands.

- James MawhinneyLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sundance Film Festival attracts over 150,000 people globally every year. It is not only a playground for entertainment, star-studded events, and bigger-than-life activations but also creates a media frenzy. Unfortunately, many public personalities, businesses, and brands have experienced the dark side of online and offline media when rumors run rampant with no way to control the narrative. Media sees this as an opportunity to introduce its revolutionary network to Park City, Utah, that verifies all profiles and helps users take their reputations into their own hands.Media's Founder and CEO, James Mawhinney , understands how vital your reputation is to success. He knows what it feels like to have it torn apart overnight with misinformation spread in the press and on the World Wide Web. Sadly, it is a story that unfolds too often. The Australian entrepreneur and businessman lost his business, family home, and shining reputation due to an uncontrollable wildfire of misinformation. It took a financial, physical, and mental toll on thousands of innocent people affected by the fallout. Instead of giving up, Mawhinney acquired and built Media, the world's first online network that verifies user profiles to protect against the harm caused by misinformation.According to Mawhinney, "The world is facing an information crisis. Advertising revenues are being prioritized over information authenticity, which puts the entire population at risk of harm. Social networks have enjoyed years of success operating largely unregulated, but now it's apparent that they are breeding grounds for bad information, which has real-world consequences. With AI on the rise, the combined risk of fake profiles and AI bots threatens to accelerate the spread of misinformation at a frightening rate. Now more than ever, a solution is needed to help people protect their reputations and improve communication standards."Jan. 19-21, 2024 the Caspian Agency 's IMPACT LOUNGE, an Official Partner of the Sundance Film Festival, will serve as Media's festival headquarters. A networking haven, change-makers will meet filmmakers to unleash film's power for positive change and bring together like-minded entrepreneurs and creators to amplify the influence of socially conscious media and world-changing platforms. Established in 2005, The Caspian Agency is a renowned strategic creative and production agency specializing in global event production recognized for its expertise in long-term event strategy, on-site execution, and the innovative "10 Essentials" approach. Notable clients include the Skoll Foundation, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Omidyar Network, End Well, and Code for America.On Sat., Jan. 20, from 12 PM to 1:30 PM, Media will present "The Power of Reputation," led by James Mawhinney himself and panelists Jon Gosselin (TV & Celebrity DJ), Phaedra Parks (RHOA, Traitors, Married to Medicine & Managing Partner of The Parks Group), Adriane Schwartz (Celebrity & entertainment journalist), Justin Peck (Champion off-road racer, Founder of National Mental Health Alliance & Author of "Bulletproof"), and more. The event will focus on personal stories about media misinformation and discuss how Media aims to empower users with an authentic online presence. A catered lunch by Park City Desserts will follow.Later that evening, from 6 to 8 PM, invite-only guests will enjoy Media x Caspian Agency's "Beats & Burgers Bash" with Celebrity DJ Jon Gosselin live on the decks. Sundancers will travel back in time with throwback hits from their favorite movie soundtracks while fueling their appetites burger bar-style and enjoying overflowing libations.Learn more about this groundbreaking platform their official website. For credentials or interview requests, contact Jade Umbrella PR.

Stacey Barker

Jade Umbrella PR

+1 323-833-8358

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram