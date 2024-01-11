Illinois Freedom Alliance Releases Details On Outcome Of Their Amendment 1 Lawsuit And Upcoming Plans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Annie ParchertMOLINE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Illinois Freedom Alliance has released an update on their plans to move forward after their original lawsuit against Amendment One was dismissed.The Case was filed 12/20/2023 at 2:11 pm CDT, in the 11th Circuit Court of Illinois, (McLean County Court) Case # 2023MR000183. Envelope Number:25681607. Those interested in reviewing the official court documents may do so here:The Court ruled that the suit was out of its jurisdiction, interpreting the suit was challenging the“results of the election.” This release is to announce that a new suit will clarify that the challenge is not to the results of the election but the“validity” of the ballot and process that was used.Illinois Freedom Alliance's claims included the following, relating to the passage of Amendment One:1. The ballots were not labeled“Constitution Ballot” as required by law2. It was not separate from the“Official Ballot” as required by law3. It did not have the actual text of the proposed amendment on it. That is required by both Illinois' State Constitution and state statute."We certainly have the opinion that Amendment One was flawed, providing unequal benefits for government unions, over their private sector or non-union counterparts, but that's not what is at issue here. We assert that Amendment One was not passed legally,” explains Annie Parchert, Chairman of the Illinois Freedom Alliance."The Court dismissed the case we're discussing on jurisdictional grounds but that doesn't change the fact that our state Constitution and statutes were not adhered to. We believe people should be provided with what is required by law, when asked to make decisions of this much importance."Parchert goes on to explain, "The reason this fight is so important and why we ask for citizens to support and volunteer with us, is that we're confident Amendment One would not have passed if it were legally presented to the public. This is a 'kitchen table' issue as research shows the Amendment could cost a typical Illinois household $2,149 per year."Other unfavorable outcomes of the Amendment according to the group include:* Unfair favoring of government employees over the private sector* Allowing government unions to override Home Rule and others laws and ordinances in their negotiations* Prohibiting representatives in government from passing laws that would diminish the union's rights in any way, handcuffing lawmakers andgiving selected unions, unlimited power* Expanding what may be negotiated beyond items listed in the National Labor Relations ActInterested citizens can find out more about the Illinois Freedom Alliance, their grassroots efforts and their magazine, Grassroots Quarterly at their website, The site lets volunteers sign up, find networking and training opportunities, learn more about pending legislation and even watch training videos on top priority issues, like protecting our freedoms and our elections. Those wanting to support IFA's work may visit: .

