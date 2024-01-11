READY Robotics Achieves ISO 27001 Certification: A Milestone In Information Security Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- READY Robotics , a leader in industrial automation solutions, proudly announces its ISO 27001 (ISO/IEC 27001:2022) certification, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to information security management.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard that outlines the best practices for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certification signifies that READY Robotics has implemented a systematic and rigorous approach to managing sensitive company and customer information.

“The ISO 27001 certification is a testament to our dedication to securing our operations and protecting our customer data,” said Doug Elder, President of READY Robotics.“With a user base that spans industries such as aerospace, defense, tier 1 automotive, and other regulated industries, it's imperative that we handle customer data with integrity and rigor. Maintaining the highest level of information security is not just an obligation, but a necessity.”

Achieving this certification involved a detailed assessment of the company's information security practices, including risk management processes, staff training, physical and technical safeguards, and legal compliance. The successful certification reflects READY Robotics' systematic approach to managing and protecting company and client data.

“With the ever-increasing threat to data security, this certification assures our customers that their information is in safe hands,” said James Sugrue, READY Robotics' VP of Customer Success and Communication.“We are committed to continuously improving our data security protocols to meet the highest standards, further demonstrating our position as a trustworthy partner in industrial automation solutions.”

READY Robotics' achievement of ISO 27001 certification is not only a significant milestone for the company and underscores READY Robotics' ongoing commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing secure, reliable solutions to its clients.



