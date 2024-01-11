Investment Experts Chart Gaming's Future At ECGC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

East Coast Gaming Congress

As the gaming industry adapts to rapid changes, where will investors seek opportunities?

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the gaming industry responds and adapts to rapid changes in the political, technological, regulatory and demographic landscapes, where will investors seek opportunities? What technologies and which verticals will command the attention –and the dollars – from Wall Street?A panel of investment experts will address these and other essential questions at the 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress , to be held April 17-18 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. The Wall Street panel – a mainstay of the conference since its founding – will be sponsored by ICR, LLC, a leading strategic communications and capital markets advisory firm, and will be moderated by ICR Partner Jacques Cornet, who has decades of experience in gaming-related investment analysis.Panelists will be:.Lloyd Danzig, Managing Partner, Sharp Alpha Advisors.Eric Green, Chief Investment Officer & Senior Portfolio Manager, Penn Capital.Robert Heller, CEO, Spectrum Gaming Capital.David Katz, Managing Director, Jefferies LLC.Adam Rosenberg, Senior Advisor – Gaming & Leisure, Blackstone“When our conference was founded in 1996, a guiding principle was to chart the future of this industry, and no group is better equipped to offer thoughtful, independent visions of that future than these investment professionals,” said ECGC co-founder Lloyd D. Levenson, Chairman and CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm.“The view from Wall Street has always been essential to our conference, and has never been more necessary than it is right now. These visionaries will help determine where gaming investments will be made, and those decisions will, in turn, identify the opportunities for operators and suppliers,” said ECGC co-founder Michael Pollock.The 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, the longest-running gaming conference in the United States, will include keynote addresses from 11 major industry CEOs. Additional speakers include a wide range of leading regulators, suppliers, investors and other experts who will address a broad array of topics that are central to the future of gaming.The conference will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to David Rebuck, Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The cocktail reception on April 17 will honor the legacy of the late gaming pioneer H. Steven Norton.Past ECGC speakers have included six sitting, former and acting governors of New Jersey, as well as all CEOs who have ever led the American Gaming Association. The conference will again provide outstanding opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.For more information , visit or contact Donna Vecere at ....

