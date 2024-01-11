Exemplifi Announces Recognition As A Minority Business Entity By The California Public Utilities Commission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exemplifi , a leading web development company , is proud to announce its recent achievement in becoming a certified Minority Business Entity (MBE) by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). This prestigious certification is a recognition of Exemplifi's commitment to diversity and inclusion, not only within our workforce but also in our business practices and community engagements.This MBE certification is a significant step in our ongoing journey to drive change and foster inclusivity in the tech industry. It reflects our dedication to representing and empowering minority communities, both in the digital space and beyond. As a web development company, Exemplifi is at the forefront of creating digital solutions that cater to a diverse range of needs and audiences, and this certification further strengthens our resolve to make the digital world more accessible and representative of all communities.Vinod Pabba, CEO of Exemplifi, shares his excitement about this new chapter: "Achieving the MBE certification is a proud moment for us at Exemplifi. It's a testament to our ethos of diversity and innovation in the digital arena. As a certified MBE and Green Business, we are now uniquely positioned to offer our state-of-the-art web development services to help uplift and support underserved businesses and communities. Our expertise in creating responsive, user-friendly, and inclusive web solutions means that we can provide the digital leverage needed by many businesses to thrive in today's competitive environment."With this certification, Exemplifi looks forward to expanding its collaborations with utility agencies and various entities, offering them a range of digital capabilities – from website design and development to digital marketing and e-commerce solutions. Our goal is to ensure that these agencies and businesses, regardless of their size or background, have access to top-tier digital services that can enhance their online presence and operational efficiency.We view this certification not just as an accolade, but as a responsibility and an opportunity to continue bridging the digital divide and fostering a more inclusive digital ecosystem. At Exemplifi, we are excited to embark on this journey, leveraging our expertise in web development to create meaningful impacts and drive growth in diverse communities and businesses.

