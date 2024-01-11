GCC Sanitary Ware Market To Reach $1,303.5 Million, By 2032 At 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Increase in the tourism Industry in the GCC region has a substantial impact on the demand for sanitaryware. The sector includes numerous hotels, resorts, and leisure facilities, all of which require modern and visually appealing bathroom fixtures. As tourists flock to the region, there is a growing need for high-quality and aesthetically pleasing sanitaryware to meet the expectations of visitors and enhance their overall experience. This surge in tourism fuels market growth. WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " GCC Sanitary Ware Market by Material (Ceramics, Pressed Metals, Acrylic Plastics and Perspex, and Others), by Product Type (Toilet Sink/Water Closet, Wash Basin, Pedestal, and Cistern), By End User (Residential, Commercial, and Others), By Application (Bathroom and Kitchen), By Price Range (Up To $200, $201 To $500, and $500 and above)". According to the report, the GCC sanitary ware market

The GCC sanitary ware market includes both bathroom and kitchen fixtures, serving as an essential component of the construction and interior design industry. The GCC sanitary ware market includes a broad range of products designed for bathrooms, and kitchens. It includes essential fixtures such as toilet sink/water closet, wash basin, pedestal, cistern for bathroom and kitchen. These products play a crucial role in enhancing the functionality, hygiene, and aesthetics of kitchens and bathrooms in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. Infrastructure investments and construction activities surge the demand for sanitary ware in the GCC market. The GCC nations are channeling substantial funds into infrastructure development, including residential, commercial, and public projects. This has led to a growing need for high-quality sanitary ware products such as toilets, sinks, and faucets to equip new buildings and facilities.

The Ceramics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on material, the Ceramics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-third of the GCC Sanitary Ware Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Increase in demand for premium ceramic products is driven by the region's growing luxury developments. These projects often require high-end, aesthetically pleasing sanitary ware, and ceramics provide a perfect blend of functionality and design. However, the Acrylic Plastics and Perspex segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032. Increase in use of acrylic and Perspex for manufacturing bathtubs, sinks, and other fixtures due to their aesthetic appeal and adaptability in luxury developments drives the demand for this segment in the GCC sanitary ware market.

The Toilet Sink/Water Closet segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on product type, the Toilet Sink/Water Closet segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the GCC Sanitary Ware Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Increase in demand for water-saving and sustainable toilet sinks surged the market demand for this segment. Low-flow and dual-flush models have gained popularity due to the region's focus on water efficiency.

However, the Pedestal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. In recent trends, pedestal sinks have seen rise in adoption in both, residential and commercial spaces, especially where space is a premium.

The Residential segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on the End User, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the GCC Sanitary Ware Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With a focus on sustainability, homeowners in the region are incorporating eco-friendly sanitary ware products that reduce water consumption. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. In the commercial sector of the GCC sanitary ware market, there is a notable trend towards incorporating water-efficient and sustainable fixtures in hotels, restaurants, offices, and other public spaces.

The Bathroom segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on the Application, the bathroom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the GCC Sanitary Ware Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Bathroom trends in the GCC sanitary ware market emphasize water-saving and eco-friendly fixtures, reflecting the region's water conservation efforts. However, the kitchen segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. Consumers are seeking innovative and stylish kitchen sanitary ware such as sinks and faucets that enhance both the aesthetics and functionality of kitchen spaces.

The up to $200 to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on the price range, the up to $200 segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the GCC Sanitary Ware Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The products priced up to $200 are experiencing strong demand due to their affordability and functionality. Consumers and small-scale renovation projects in this price range prefer efficient, value-for-money sanitary fixtures. However, the $201 to $500 segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. Products in this range often incorporate innovative materials and technologies, offering both functionality and style to meet the diverse preferences of mid-range customers.

Leading Market Players: -





RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C.

Saudi Ceramic Company

Roca Sanitario

S.A.U.

Kohler Co.

Geberit International AG

Jaquar Group, Grohe AG

General Ceramics Co. Sharjah J.S.C.

Seedal Ceramic Cera Sanitaryware Limited.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the GCC Sanitary Ware Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

