THIS MONTH: Parents Poised To Act On Unprecedented New Educational Opportunities During National School Choice Week

The fourteenth annual celebration of NSCW will take place from Jan. 21-27 and will feature tens of thousands of events and activities at local schools and 70 large-scale events with citywide or statewide reach. The Week aims to inform, inspire, and empower families to discover and navigate all types of education options, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional environments.

According to the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that hosts NSCW, school, student, and parent participation will reach new heights in 2024:



More than 24,000 schools, including 15.3% of public-sector schools and 25.8% of private schools, are participating in the Week.

9.3 million students attend schools that will participate in NSCW, an increase of 27% over the number of students attending NSCW-participating schools in 2023.

1,168 homeschooling groups and microschools will celebrate. More than 70 flagship events will take place across 46 states, including 33 huge school fairs representing traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, homeschooling, and microschools.

"National School Choice Week is not just a positive, inclusive celebration; it is a once-a-year opportunity for families to easily unpack their education options and explore them, in person," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "It is also a powerful time for parents, educators, and community leaders to publicly spotlight the importance of school choice options, championing them where they exist, and highlighting where they're missing."

More information and resources for journalists interested in covering the Week at schoolchoiceweek/multimedia. More information for families can be found at .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

