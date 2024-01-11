Agricultural Packaging Market Size To Grow USD 8014 Million By 2029 At A CAGR Of 6.2% | Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agriculture Packaging - Global Market Insights and Sales Trends 2024 is Segmented by Type (Bags / Bins , Pouches, Silo Bags , Clamshells, Trays, Bottle, Bulk Containers), by Application (Seeds & Pesticides, Silage, Food Grains and Vegetable & Fruits).



The global Agriculture Packaging market size is expected to reach USD 8014 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Agriculture Packaging Market

A number of variables are coming together to promote significant development in the agriculture packaging industry. Global population growth and the resulting rise in food consumption, along with a growing emphasis on sustainable packaging options, have emerged as the main drivers of market expansion.

The industry's expansion is further aided by technological improvements in packing materials, globalization of the agriculture supply chain , strict quality requirements, and the use of controlled environment storage techniques.

The market's trajectory is also being shaped by the emergence of online grocery retail, the need for convenience packaging, and the incorporation of smart packaging technology. This complex environment emphasizes how important it is to find creative and environmentally responsible packaging solutions to ensure the effective, secure, and long-term transportation of agricultural goods.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AGRICULTURAL PACKAGING MARKET

The world's population is growing, and this is driving up demand for food, which in turn is driving the agriculture packaging business. The necessity for effective and environmentally friendly packaging solutions to guarantee the preservation and transportation of agricultural goods is growing as the world's population rises. In order to meet the rising need for food security , packaging is essential in minimizing post-harvest losses, preserving product freshness, and prolonging the shelf life of food items.

The growing emphasis on sustainability is one of the main factors driving the agriculture packaging industry. The agricultural industry is seeing an increase in demand for environmentally friendly and biodegradable packaging materials due to expanding environmental restrictions and concerns.

The agriculture packaging industry is growing as a result of significant advancements in packaging materials and technology. High-performance materials are being developed to improve the quality and safety of agricultural goods during storage and transportation. Examples of these materials include smart packaging and modified atmosphere packaging. By meeting the changing demands of the agriculture sector, these innovations promote market expansion and acceptance.

The demand for effective packaging solutions has increased due to the globalization of the agricultural supply chain. Nowadays, agricultural goods must be packaged to preserve product integrity and safeguard against environmental influences while being transported over extended distances and in a variety of climates. Investments in packaging technologies that guarantee the secure and safe international shipping of agricultural products have surged as a result of this trend.

The food and agriculture industries' strict laws and high standards of quality have a big impact on the market expansion for agricultural packaging. Strict regulations are being enforced by governments and international organizations to guarantee the hygiene and safety of packaged agricultural goods. Market expansion is being driven by the rising demand for packaging solutions that meet these criteria, such as those that include tamper-evident features and accurate labeling. The need for specialized packaging has increased as a result of agriculture adopting controlled environment storage methods. Controlled environment packaging prolongs the shelf life of perishable goods by balancing the amounts of carbon dioxide and oxygen. The need for packaging solutions designed to meet the needs of controlled environment storage is rising in the agriculture packaging industry as more farmers and wholesalers use these storage techniques.

Because packaging is becoming an essential part of the e-commerce supply chain, the growth of online grocery shopping has supported the agriculture packaging business. Investment in packaging solutions that address the particular difficulties presented by the online retail environment has surged as a result of the requirement for robust and protective packaging to endure the intricacies of online shipping and last-mile delivery. The market for agriculture packaging has been impacted by consumer demands for portable and convenient products. Packaging styles that provide portion control, resealability, and ease of handling are becoming more and more popular. Packaging that adapts to the evolving tastes and lifestyles of consumers helps to expand the market by making agricultural goods more aesthetically pleasing and easier to use.

AGRICULTURAL PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

A number of reasons, including the growing need for environmentally friendly packaging options, strict food safety laws, and the uptake of cutting-edge packaging technologies, are driving the North American agriculture packaging industry. The area's emphasis on lessening its environmental effect has increased consumer demand for eco-friendly products and encouraged packaging innovation.

Key Companies :



Amcor Limited

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

LC Packaging International BV

Packaging Corporation of America

H B Fuller Company

Atlantic Packaging

NNZ Group

Parakh Agro Industries Ltd

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A

Greif

Time Technoplast Ltd

Berry Global Inc.

ProAmpac Klöckner Pentaplast Group

