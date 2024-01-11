Peraton Appoints New Advisory Board Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



These former government and military leaders will provide advice and counsel on the company's strategic direction and customer expansion opportunities

Reflective of Peraton's continued focus on supporting national security missions of consequence

RESTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton today announced the appointment of four new Advisory Board members:

Lt. Gen. Bob Ashley, retired, U.S. Army, and former director, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)



George Barnes, former deputy director, National Security Agency (NSA)



Lisa Porter, Ph.D., former deputy under secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (DUSD(R&E)) and former associate administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

General Joe Votel, retired, U.S. Army, and former commander, U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command

Peraton's Advisory Board provides advice and expertise to the company on its strategic direction.

They join Robert Cardillo, former director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and Kevin Meiners, former deputy director of National Intelligence (DD/DNI) for Enterprise Capability.



"Each of these exceptional leaders has demonstrated through their service to our country a unique understanding of national security, how it evolves, and the approaches required to stay ahead," said Peraton Chairman, President, and CEO Stu Shea. "As we continue to support missions of consequence around the world, the addition of these former government and military luminaries further demonstrates Peraton's ongoing commitment to our customers, our values, and our mission to protect and promote freedom around the world."



Emeritus members of Peraton's Advisory Board include:



Stephanie O'Sullivan, former principal deputy director of National Intelligence (PDDNI)



Jeff Harris, former director, National Reconnaissance Office (NRO)



Jeanne Tisinger, former deputy director of Support, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Bill Evanina, former director, U.S. Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC)

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind.



