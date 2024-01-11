Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Soars With A Remarkable 20.8% CAGR, Anticipated To Reach US$ 155,461.3 Million By 2033 | FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is thriving with the surge in smart devices, SME adoption, and internet accessibility. Cloud services, high-speed networks, and smartphone demand fuel its growth. NEWARK, Del, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The content delivery network (CDN) market is on a meteoric rise, with exponential growth expected in the coming years. Analysts forecast an astounding 20.8% CAGR for the worldwide CDN market, driving its value to a whopping US$ 155,461.3 million by 2033. When compared to the market size of US$ 23,429 million in 2023, this predicted rise is even astounding.

Increasing Internet use for data and media exchange, as well as rising consumer interest in video on demand (VOD) and OTT platforms for entertainment have resulted in worldwide growth in content delivery network solutions and services. As a result of the growing need for e-learning and work-from-home operations, the use of content delivery networks has increased tremendously. Software-as-a-With e-Commerce verticals finding success with video content delivery over mobile networks, service content delivery network options are likely to match increased demand. Conventional hardware-based CDNs are being phased out in favor of cloud-based systems that provide enhanced efficiency, worldwide coverage, and simplified management. Further, Cloud CDN companies used edge computing and dispersed server infrastructure to deliver content efficiently. CDNs include safety amenities such as DDoS protection , web application firewalls, and SSL/TLS encryption, which are critical for safeguarding websites and online services against cyber attacks. As the incidence and level of sophistication of cyber-attacks expand, there might be the requirement for CDN-based security solutions. "The comprehensive market study, highlighted the dynamic landscape of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market, emphasizing its exponential growth fueled by increasing demand for seamless digital content delivery. The study underscores the pivotal role CDNs play in enhancing web performance and user experience, positioning the market for continued expansion in the foreseeable future." - says Sudip Saha , Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights. Key Takeaways from the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report:

In 2022, North America held 35.5% of the worldwide content delivery network market.

In 2022, the United States secured a 24.5% market share.

India's market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 21.3%.

China's market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 22.3%. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment accounted for 34.1% of the global content delivery network (CDN) market.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2033 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size (2023) US$ 23,429 million Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size (2033) US$ 155,461.3 million Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ million and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered

Service

Application

Vertical

Service Provider Region Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia The Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Profiled

The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France Spain

Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa Israel Key Companies Profiled

Akamai Technologies Inc.

CloudFlare Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

CenturyLink Limelight Networks Inc.

CDNetworks Co. Ltd.

Orange S.A.

AT&T

Deutsche Telekom AG StackPath LLC

Competitive Landscape

Video-on-demand and video conferencing apps are creating significant potential for content delivery solution suppliers.



Google's Media CDN for content delivery was launched in April 2022. To enable optimal content delivery, this platform makes use of a solid infrastructure identical to that of YouTube. Furthermore, Media CDN provides ad insertion techniques that allow consumers to dynamically embed adverts within video content. In September 2022, Microsoft Corporation launched a CDN solution designed exclusively for private organizations. The Enterprise Content Delivery Network (eCDN) is the name given to the CDN service. It tries to enhance content delivery by leveraging company users' private network infrastructure. eCDN's key goal is to increase the efficacy of live video streaming across the company.

More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global content delivery network (CDN) market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

The study reveals essential insights By Service (Designing, Testing, and Deployment, Software-as-a-Service (Bundled Suites, Individual Modules (Digital Rights Management, CDN Delivery, CDN Analytics & Monitoring, Transparent Caching, Others)), Managed Services, Consulting Services), By Application (Media Distribution/Delivery, Software Distribution/Delivery, Website Caching, Others), By Vertical (Media & Entertainment, e-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Advertisement, Others), By Service Provider (Telecom CDNs, Conventional CDNs, Others), & Region.

Content Delivery Network Market Segmentation:

By Service:



Designing, Testing, and Deployment

Software-as-a-Service



Bundled Suites



Individual Modules





Digital Rights Management





CDN Delivery





CDN Analytics & Monitoring





Transparent Caching

Others

Managed Services Consulting Services



By Application:



Media Distribution/Delivery

Software Distribution/Delivery

Website Caching Others

By Vertical:



Media & Entertainment

e-Commerce

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Advertisement Others



By Service Provider:



Telecom CDNs

Conventional CDNs Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

