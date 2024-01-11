Valiant Awarded $118.5M Contract To Provide Simulator And Academic Instructor Pilots To Pacific Air Forces

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant announced today that it has been awarded a $118 contract by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to provide Simulator and Academic Instructor Pilots (SIM-IPs) to the Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), reaffirming Valiant's commitment to enhancing USAF mission-readiness.



Under the contract, Valiant will deploy skilled Contract Instructor Pilots (CIPs) to develop mission-ready aircrews at six PACAF locations: Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan; Misawa Air Base, Japan; Kunsan Air Base, South Korea; Osan Air Base, South Korea; Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. These CIPs will provide instruction on various aircraft platforms, including the F-15C, E-3 AWACS, F-16, A-10C, and F-22A.

As a leading training support services provider, Valiant will play a vital role in live-fly missions by facilitating full-spectrum Distributed Mission Operations (DMOs) and Live-Virtual-Constructive (LVC) capabilities, integrated with all fighter assets. Valiant's CIPs will collaborate closely with their Air Force counterparts to develop scenarios, provide academic support, ensure security, and manage scheduling functions that optimize operational effectiveness and combat capability.

"We are honored to have been selected by the USAF to advance mission readiness for the Pacific Air Forces,” said Dan Corbett, Chief Executive Officer at Valiant.“Valiant remains committed to providing the highest level of training for our aircrews, and we look forward to supporting the USAF's most critical missions.”

Tammy Schmidt, Valiant's General Manager and Senior Vice President of Training and Readiness, added,“We are excited to join forces with the USAF to provide highly trained CIPs to the PACAF. As a leader in live, virtual, and constructive training solutions, we are confident that this partnership will empower our aircrews to effectively and efficiently complete their missions across diverse and challenging landscapes.”

About Valiant

Valiant empowers our customers' most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant's 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Critical Mission and Language Support; Advanced Logistics & Sustainment; Intelligence & Analysis Solutions; Global Contingency & Stability Operations; and Facility Modernization, Operations, and Maintenance. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. For more information, visit , and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook .

