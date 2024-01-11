Britecore Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award Recognizes BriteCore as Industry Innovator in Delivering Modern Core Platform for P&C Insurers

San Mateo, CA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a next-generation provider of cloud-native core administration solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers and MGAs, today announced it has been named a company winner in the software category of the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

At the center of this recognition is the BriteCore Platform, a modern end-to-end core insurance solution that BriteCore continuously evolves to meet the changing needs of P&C insurers. Designed with flexibility and user experience in mind, the platform supports a wide array of features that streamline insurance administration processes and deliver business intelligence capabilities.

“The BIG Innovation award recognition is a testament to the relentless creativity, passion, and hard work of our entire team at BriteCore”, said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore.“Our commitment to innovation is about delivering impactful core insurance solutions that deliver value to P&C insurance carriers and MGAs. Looking ahead, we're excited to continue this journey, fostering a culture of innovation that helps our clients grow their business, improve efficiency and productivity, and modernize their insurance operations.”

“Innovation is driving advancement across all industries,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group.“We are thrilled to honor BriteCore as a company award recipient as they are leading by example in advancing technology and business solutions within the P&C insurance industry.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About BriteCore

BriteCore delivers a cloud-native core insurance platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, delivers greater productivity, and provides a modern customer experience. With the BriteCore Platform, insurers easily administer policies, manage billing and claims, rapidly configure new products, and access detailed reporting and analytics in an all-in-one core system, including agent and policyholder portals.

Trusted by over 90 insurers across North America, BriteCore's policy administration solution enables mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to efficiently manage their insurance operations and effectively compete with the largest providers.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Amede Hungerford Britecore 925-997-0664 ...