Landsbankinn Hf.: Covered Bond Offering Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

A total of 11 bids for ISK 1,740m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 7.90%-8.00% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,280m were accepted in the series at 7.95% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 11,000m.

A total of 23 bids for ISK 5,420m were received in the series LBANK CBI 30 at 3.39%-3.60% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 4,780m were accepted in the series at 3.52% yield. In addition, the series will be tapped for ISK 960m for bond lending purposes in relation to market-making. The total amount issued in the series will be ISK 5.740m.

Settlement date will be 18 January 2024.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME's rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn's website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn .