Amphitrite Digital Expands Guest Experiences With Land And Sea Adventures In The Virgin Islands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amphitrite Digital

Magens Hideaway

Charter Smarter

Amphitrite Digital's Magens Hideaway and Charter Smarter are leveraging strategic growth partnerships

- Amphitrite Digital Director of Marketing Sonni PankST. THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading tour activity operator Amphitrite Digital has announced the expansion of its offerings at the luxurious villa, Magens Hideaway , on St. Thomas and the initiation of a captivating Stay & Sail package in collaboration with Lovango Resort + Beach Club in the U.S. Virgin Islands.Magens Hideaway, a five-bedroom luxury retreat perched atop Peterborg Estate, offers breathtaking views of Magens Bay Beach and the British Virgin Islands. Operated by Amphitrite Digital since 2022, the Magens Hideaway design provides guests with an unparalleled experience. Divided into three separate buildings and connected by the courtyard, the property encourages shared moments with family and friends in addition to spaces for personal reflection and relaxation. Until now, guests could make reservations through phone bookings or Online Travel Agents. In line with Magens Hideaway's new website launch and partnership with FareHarbor, guests can now effortlessly secure bookings online, a move expected to improve conversion rates significantly. FareHarbor is a comprehensive online booking and reservation management solution designed for tours, activities, attractions and rentals. FareHarbor is a key platform Amphitrite Digital companies use to manage their bookings as part of the Company's digital operating model.Amphitrite Digital's Director of Marketing, Sonni Pank, said, "The team worked hard and did an incredible job on the buildout of the new website and expansion to now offer direct booking opportunities for Magens Hideaway guests. This seamless online experience aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing guest satisfaction while leveraging digital platforms. Our guests at Magens Hideaway can now enjoy the ease of direct booking, allowing them more time to focus on creating unforgettable memories."Amphitrite Digital has also announced a one-of-a-kind vacation experience in partnership with Lovango Resort + Beach Club, a Little Gem Resort . Amphitrite Digital and the Paradise Group of Companies' Charter Smarter brand now offer an exclusive Stay & Sail package with The Resort for guests seeking a unique vacation experience. The package combines a stay at Lovango Resort + Beach Club resort property, which features luxury treehouses, glamping tents, cottages and villas located on a private island right off of St. John, and the opportunity to explore the Virgin Islands through multi-night, all-inclusive sailing excursions onboard luxury vessels with Charter Smarter.Charter Smarter is managed by the Paradise Group of Companies, which has previously been announced as pending Amphitrite Digital's acquisition.Charter Smarter and Lovango Resort + Beach Club are leaders in luxury vacations in the Virgin Islands, each presenting distinctive offerings that promise unique and memorable experiences. The Stay & Sail package allows guests to enjoy the best of both worlds, seamlessly blending the comforts of a premium resort stay and the adventure of sailing through the Virgin Islands waters. Amphitrite Digital expects this collaboration to increase bookings by offering shorter-duration sails exclusively as part of this experience to tuck in between more extended week-long charters.Pank also said, "Our partnership with Lovango Resort + Beach Club and Charter Smarter represents a commitment to providing our guests with exceptional experiences. The Stay & Sail package embodies the essence of luxury and adventure, allowing guests to savor the beauty of the Virgin Islands both ashore and afloat. This strategic partnership allows us to accomplish our objectives to offer diversified and unique vacation options, enhancing our position as a leader in the industry."For more information about Magens Hideaway, visit .For more information about sailing with Charter Smarter, visit .For more information about Amphitrite Digital's tours and activities, visit .About Amphitrite DigitalWith a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, the Company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the U.S. Virgin Islands; Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois; and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida; Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in the markets it serves. The acquisition of the Paradise Group of Companies by Amphitrite Digital in the U.S. Virgin Islands is pending. Amphitrite Digital companies are consistently ranked as leading tour activity operators.About FareHarborFareHarbor was founded in January 2013 following a trip to Hawaii with brothers Lawrence and Zachary Hester. They wanted to reserve surfboards online during their vacation and realized that tourism businesses rarely took bookings online, and even when they did, the systems were unreliable. So the brothers set out on a mission to change this, and FareHarbor was created - with an overall goal to empower tour operators to improve their online bookings, increase revenue and better serve their customers.Today, FareHarbor is the #1 booking software in the market, powering billions of experiences for 20,000+ businesses across the globe. They are continuously working to be the leading partner of experience providers from their offices in Hawaii, San Francisco, Denver, Boston, Sydney and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit .About Little Gem Resorts - Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, St. John USVILittle Gem Resorts is a family-owned collection of boutique resorts located on the iconic islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, just off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and St. John USVI in the Caribbean. Created by the Snider Family to bring curious travelers together to experience the joys of island life, each resort is timeless, treasured, and trusted. The historic Nantucket Hotel, established in 1891, serves as Nantucket's only year-round resort and is steps from downtown. The Winnetu Oceanside Resort is the only beachside resort on Martha's Vineyard situated on 11 acres with a private path to South Beach and complimentary shuttle service to downtown Edgartown. The newest resort, Lovango Resort & Beach Club, opened in 2020, is accessible by a 10-minute ferry ride from St. John and St. Thomas and is home to USVI's only beach club with remarkable coral reefs and some of the best snorkeling in the Caribbean.

Hope Stawski

Amphitrite Digital

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn