Global Fruit Powder Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Fruit Powder Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Fruit Powder Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the fruit powder market size is predicted to reach $24.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The growth in the fruit powder market is due to the increasing demand for organic products. North America region is expected to hold the largest fruit powder market share. Major players in the fruit powder market include Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Iprona Spa, European Freeze Dry Limited, FutureCeuticals Inc., Kanegrade Ltd., Nutradry Pty Ltd.

Fruit Powder Market Segments

.By Fruit Type: Grape, Apple, Mango, Banana, Berries, Other Fruit Types

.By Nature: Organic, Conventional

.By Technology: Freeze Dried, Spray Dried, Vacuum Dried, Drum Dried

.By Application: Bakery, Confectionery, Snacks/RTE Products, Dairy, Beverages, Soups And Sauces, Other Applications

.By End-User: Fruit Processing, Beverage Processing, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care

.By Geography: The global fruit powder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fruit powder refers to freeze-dried or dehydrated fruits that have been crushed into a fine powder. They are simple to store, transport, and utilize and last far longer than usual fruit. Fruit powders can preserve the majority of their vitamins and minerals during the powder preparation process, depending on the drying method used. They are an excellent addition to any dessert, ice cream, shakes, or sauce because they contain no added sugar, sweeteners, preservatives, colors, or flavorings. They are to substitute artificial flavoring in almost any recipe, especially sweets.

The main fruit types in used for fruit powder are grape, apple, mango, banana, berries and others. Grape fruit powder is manufactured from dried grapes and can be used in place of grapefruit juice. The powder is combined with sugar and water to make fresh grapefruit juice. Organic and traditional manufacturing processes are used to create the fruit powder and freeze-dried, spray dried, vacuum dried, and drum dried are the technologies used to manufacture fruit powders. Fruit powder is mostly used in bakery, confectionery, snacks or ready-to-eat products, dairy, beverages, soups and sauces and others. These fruit powders are used in fruit processing, beverage processing, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fruit Powder Market Characteristics

3. Fruit Powder Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fruit Powder Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fruit Powder Market Size And Growth

......

27. Fruit Powder Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Fruit Powder Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

