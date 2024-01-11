Tampa-Based Certus Core Awarded Contract To Deploy Generative AI To Air Force Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAMPA, FL, U.S., January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (Tampa, Florida) – Certus Core, Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase I focused on Certus Core's Semantic Knowledge Graph to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on December 15th, 2023, Certus Core will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.Certus Core's Semantic Knowledge Graph (sKG) solution is fully dual-use software, built to be data type, data storage & processing and front-end analytic interface agnostic. Certus Core's sKG is a horizontally and vertically scalable datastore that supports natural language, graph traversal, and keyword search queries in order to enable machine learning and artificial intelligence across a multitude of data for autonomous systems, financial intelligence, logistics and other data challenges.“This partnership with the Air Force shows their continued commitment to small business growth while also developing novel approaches toward advanced technology, specifically in data and generative AI. Consequently, the deployment of generative AI for the Air Force represents Certus Core's firm commitment to ensuring our military forces are equipped with the most advanced solutions for their unique challenges,” says Certus Core's CEO Jake Dyal.“We believe that knowledge graphs one of the best data products for generative AI and large language model deployment. Since we're able to capture knowledge from an organization's data and provide non-technical personnel access to those data points, the Air Force will be able to retain a scalable and sustainable solution for our current and next generation of war-fighting.”The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department ofDefense, or the U.S. government.About Certus Core, Inc.Founded in 2021, Certus Core is a software company founded by Veterans dedicated to changing the way people and machines interact with data. We build knowledge systems that solve your complex data problems and decision-making challenges. Our software platform, sKG, cuts through data noise and supports AI powered queries. Using concepts from the mission configured by the user, sKG integrates data, measures value, and enables action - quickly.For more information please visit .About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technologyranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion tostrengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.

