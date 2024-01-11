CAMS' Nancy Curtis Promoted To Regional Director Of Charleston, SC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAMS Nancy Curtis

CAMS Nancy Curtis, a community manager in its Charleston, SC, market has been promoted to regional director.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is pleased to announce that Nancy Curtis, a community manager in its Charleston, SC region, has been promoted to regional director.Curtis has been in the community management industry for 20 years and has been a member of the CAMS team since 2018. She previously worked as a property manager of short-term rentals.As regional director, Curtis will oversee community managers in Charleston, develop goals for her team, contribute to marketing efforts, and assist with welcoming new associations to CAMS. In addition, she'll focus on ensuring that CAMS' top-notch service is maintained throughout the area and continuing to foster relationships with clients.“I look forward to working closely with our amazing team in Charleston,” said Curtis.“It is an honor to learn and grow alongside this talented team in the community management industry.”CAMS Regional Vice President Jeanmare Holjencin, CMCA®, AMS®, is thrilled to see Curtis transition to her new role.“Nancy has been an outstanding member of the CAMS team from day one,” said Holjencin.“She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team and clients, making her an invaluable asset to the Charleston region.”About Community Association Management ServicesIn business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina's premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit .

