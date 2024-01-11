Avani Prashanth Stays Second In Australian Amateur Golf

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 11 (IANS) Avani Prashanth stayed in the tied second place even after a disappointing third round of 4-over 77 in Australian Masters of Amateurs in Southern Golf Club.

Avani, who is India's top ranked amateur, and winner of Queen Sirikit Cup in 2023, who started the day at 7-under for two rounds is now 3-under after three rounds at the Par-73 Southern Golf Club course.

The leader is Lion Higo from Gold Coast, Australia. Higo who plays US College golf in Pepperdine, had played rounds of 71-71-70

Despite the round of 77, she stays in shared second place with two other players 3-under 216. The three players bunched at second are Rianne Malixi of the Philippines, Nika Ito of Japan and Avani.

Malixi, who shot 1-over 74 in the third round after 70-72 in the first two days, rose from third to tied second at 3-under 143. Ito, the leader for first two rounds, crashed to 5-over 78. She had rounds of 68-70 on the first two days.

Avani struggled with bogeys on first and third and another on sixth. She had a fourth bogey on the 12th, She tried comeback with birdies on 13th and the 15th but two bogeys on the 14th and 18th saw her finish the day at 4-over 77.

The other Indians were disappointing. Heena Kang had a third final round of 83 and missed the cut, which was applied after three days. The top-33 and ties will play the fourth and final round.

The co-leaders in the men's section were Scotland's Oliver Mukherjee (69-70-66) and Max Moring (67-67-71) at 11-under 205.

The Indian men, Rohit Narwal shot 73 after 76-70 missed the cut. Also, Sandeep Yadav (84-74-75) missed the cut. The Top-45 and ties will play the final round in men's section.

